Meet THESE 8 Animals Who Can Survive Without Oxygen

When we think of life, oxygen usually tops the list of essentials—but not for these extraordinary creatures. In the darkest depths of the ocean and the most extreme environments on Earth, some animals have evolved the astounding ability to live without oxygen, defying what we once thought were the limits of survival. 

Updated:May 16, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
1/9
From microscopic marvels to unexpected invertebrates, meet these 8 animals that have rewritten the rules of biology and can thrive where oxygen is nowhere to be found.

 

Goldfish and carp

2/9
Goldfish and carp

They can survive in low-oxygen waters by converting carbohydrates into alcohol, which they excrete through their gills.

 

Sea Sponges

3/9
Sea Sponges

These simple animals survive in low-oxygen ocean zones, thanks to their minimal energy needs and slow metabolic rate.

 

Nematodes (Certain Worms)

4/9
Nematodes (Certain Worms)

Some species in ocean sediments survive in nearly anoxic (oxygen-free) environments by slowing metabolic processes.

 

Icefish

5/9
Icefish

Found in Antarctic waters, they live with almost no haemoglobin in their blood, surviving in oxygen-poor, icy environments.

 

Jellyfish (Some species)

6/9
Jellyfish (Some species)

Some deep-sea jellies can float through oxygen-depleted zones by drastically reducing activity and relying on passive feeding.

 

Tardigrades (Water Bears)

7/9
Tardigrades (Water Bears)

These nearly indestructible micro-animals can survive in a vacuum and withstand near-total lack of oxygen by entering a cryptobiotic state.

 

Lungfish

8/9
Lungfish

They survive months to years buried in mud without water, slowing their metabolism dramatically when oxygen is scarce.

 

Henneguya salminicola

9/9
Henneguya salminicola

This microscopic parasite lives inside salmon and is the only known animal that doesn’t require oxygen. It lacks mitochondria, the organelles that use oxygen for energy and likely absorbs nutrients directly from its host.

 

