Meet THESE 8 Animals Who Can Survive Without Oxygen
When we think of life, oxygen usually tops the list of essentials—but not for these extraordinary creatures. In the darkest depths of the ocean and the most extreme environments on Earth, some animals have evolved the astounding ability to live without oxygen, defying what we once thought were the limits of survival.
From microscopic marvels to unexpected invertebrates, meet these 8 animals that have rewritten the rules of biology and can thrive where oxygen is nowhere to be found.
Goldfish and carp
They can survive in low-oxygen waters by converting carbohydrates into alcohol, which they excrete through their gills.
Sea Sponges
These simple animals survive in low-oxygen ocean zones, thanks to their minimal energy needs and slow metabolic rate.
Nematodes (Certain Worms)
Some species in ocean sediments survive in nearly anoxic (oxygen-free) environments by slowing metabolic processes.
Icefish
Found in Antarctic waters, they live with almost no haemoglobin in their blood, surviving in oxygen-poor, icy environments.
Jellyfish (Some species)
Some deep-sea jellies can float through oxygen-depleted zones by drastically reducing activity and relying on passive feeding.
Tardigrades (Water Bears)
These nearly indestructible micro-animals can survive in a vacuum and withstand near-total lack of oxygen by entering a cryptobiotic state.
Lungfish
They survive months to years buried in mud without water, slowing their metabolism dramatically when oxygen is scarce.
Henneguya salminicola
This microscopic parasite lives inside salmon and is the only known animal that doesn’t require oxygen. It lacks mitochondria, the organelles that use oxygen for energy and likely absorbs nutrients directly from its host.
