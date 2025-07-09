Midnight Cravings: 7 Best Indian Dishes That Taste Better At Night

4 / 7

Sattu Drink / Sattu Paratha (Bihar’s Protein Powerhouse)

The Prep time needed is just 10-15 minutes, and for Sattu Drink, as it is the fastest option, take 2 tbsp roasted gram flour (sattu), then add lemon juice, black salt, cumin powder, Water, and ice cubes. Mix everything in a glass, it is very cooling, filling, and super healthy and for Sattu Paratha as it is more filling, mix sattu with mustard oil, green chilies, onion, salt, and pickle masala, stuff in dough, roll and cook on tawa with ghee and this is perfect and healthy yet satisfying midnight snack.