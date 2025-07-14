Monsoon Gardening Guide: 7 Tips To Protect Plants from Damaging Due To Excess Rain

photoDetails

The monsoon season brings much-needed rain but excess water can harm your plants if not managed properly. Here is a guide list of 7 essential tips to protect your garden, including ensuring proper drainage, using mulch wisely, pruning weak branches, supporting delicate stems, monitoring for fungal infections, avoiding overwatering, and especially choosing rain-friendly plants. These simple yet effective practices help prevent waterlogging, disease, and structural damage as they ensure that your garden stays healthy and vibrant throughout the Monsoon.