Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931623https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/monsoon-gardening-guide-7-tips-to-protect-plants-from-damaging-due-to-excess-rain-2931623
NewsPhotos Monsoon Gardening Guide: 7 Tips To Protect Plants from Damaging Due To Excess Rain
photoDetails

Monsoon Gardening Guide: 7 Tips To Protect Plants from Damaging Due To Excess Rain

The monsoon season brings much-needed rain but excess water can harm your plants if not managed properly. Here is a guide list of 7 essential tips to protect your garden, including ensuring proper drainage, using mulch wisely, pruning weak branches, supporting delicate stems, monitoring for fungal infections, avoiding overwatering, and especially choosing rain-friendly plants. These simple yet effective practices help prevent waterlogging, disease, and structural damage as they ensure that your garden stays healthy and vibrant throughout the Monsoon.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Ensure Proper Drainage:

1/7
Ensure Proper Drainage:

Ensure Proper Drainage: Waterlogging can suffocate roots and cause fungal infections during monsoon. So, to avoid that, use raised beds, sloped surfaces, or dig drainage channels around your garden to redirect excess rainwater, and then check and unclog drainage holes in pots regularly.

Follow Us

Use Mulch Wisely:

2/7
Use Mulch Wisely:

Use Mulch Wisely: To prevent soil erosion, you can layer of organic mulchlike straw or dry leaves and also retain moisture without making the soil soggy. Always make sure not to let mulch touch plant stems, so to avoid rot. 

 

Follow Us

Prune Dead or Dense Growth:

3/7
Prune Dead or Dense Growth:

Prune Dead or Dense Growth: Plants and branches can break down and damage can be done due to heavy rains and strong winds, so prune away dead, weak, or overly dense foliage to allow better airflow. 

 

Follow Us

Support Weak Stems:

4/7
Support Weak Stems:

Support Weak Stems: Use stakes, trellises, or plant ties to support tall or weak-stemmed plants that may bend or snap under the weight of heavy downpours. So, it is essential for flowering plants and climbing varities. 

 

Follow Us

Watch for Fungal Infections:

5/7
Watch for Fungal Infections:

Watch for Fungal Infections: During monsoon, the high humidity can increase the chances of fungal diseases like mildew and root rot. And use organic fungicides like neem oil, or diluted baking soda solution can prevent measures and help to rrmove the infected areas promptly. 

Follow Us

Avoid Overwatering:

6/7
Avoid Overwatering:

Avoid Overwatering: Rain during monsoon provides enough moisture to hold off watering unless the soil is dry and use your finger or moisture meter to check the soil wettness before adding water. 

 

Follow Us

Choose Monsoon-Friendly Plants:

7/7
Choose Monsoon-Friendly Plants:

Choose Monsoon-Friendly Plants: Prefer plants that are rain-hardy, such as hibiscus, banana, turmeric, or colocasia that thrive in moisture-rich conditions. And keep in mind that some plant species are usually better adapted to local monsoon patterns.

 

Follow Us
monsoon gardening tipshow to protect plants during raingarden care in monsoonexcess rain plant protectionrainy season gardening guidemonsoon plant careprevent waterlogging in gardenprotect plants from heavy rainmonsoon garden maintenancegardening in rainy seasonplant protection tips monsoonrain damage to plantsdrainage tips for gardensmonsoon gardening ideasrainy weather plant care
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Auto news
Buying A Mahindra SUV? Get Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Discount On Scorpio, XUV700, XUV3XO And More - Limited Time Offer
camera icon8
title
challenging puzzles
6 Puzzles That’ll Twist Your Brain, The Final One Is A Total Shock
camera icon7
title
monsoon gardening tips
Monsoon Gardening Guide: 7 Tips To Protect Plants from Damaging Due To Excess Rain
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
7 Longest Routes Covered By Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Fares, Other Details
camera icon7
title
PM Kisan Scheme
PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Are You Also Making These 5 Mistakes? 20th Installment Of Rs 2,000 May Be Impacted If...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK