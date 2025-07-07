⁠Monsoon Magic: 8 Plants to Grow At Home This Rainy Season

photoDetails

Embrace the monsoon season by growing these 8 vibrant and resilient plants that thrive in the rain. From lush ferns and calming jasmine to bright hibiscus and medicinal tulsi, these 8 plants not only flourish in the wet weather but also enhance your home’s greenery. More Options like aloe vera and Indian borage offer both beauty and health benefits. Perfect for gardens and balconies, these 8 plants are easy to maintain during the rainy season, bringing fresh air and a touch of nature indoors.