Monsoon Magic: 8 Plants to Grow At Home This Rainy Season
Embrace the monsoon season by growing these 8 vibrant and resilient plants that thrive in the rain. From lush ferns and calming jasmine to bright hibiscus and medicinal tulsi, these 8 plants not only flourish in the wet weather but also enhance your home’s greenery. More Options like aloe vera and Indian borage offer both beauty and health benefits. Perfect for gardens and balconies, these 8 plants are easy to maintain during the rainy season, bringing fresh air and a touch of nature indoors.
Marigold (Tagetes)
Marigold (Tagetes)
This hardy and low-maintenance, marigolds thrive in rainy weather and add vibrant yellow-orange blooms to your garden. It is a natural pest repellent; great for borders and pots and ensure good drainage to prevent root rot.
Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)
Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)
This plant loves moisture and sunlight, making it ideal for the monsoon season and it attracts pollinators like butterflies; also used in herbal remedies. It is prune after flowering to maintain shape.
Turmeric (Curcuma longa)
Turmeric (Curcuma longa)
This is a traditional monsoon crop that thrives in moist soil. It is grown for its roots, which are used in cooking and medicine. Plant in well-drained soil and harvest after 8–10 months.
Ginger (Zingiber officinale)
Ginger (Zingiber officinale)
This grows well during the monsoon in warm, humid conditions. This is widely used in cooking, tea, and herbal medicine. Plant rhizomes in shaded spots with loose, well-drained soil.
Basil / Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum)
Basil / Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum)
This plant grows quickly in humid monsoon weather and it is sacred in many cultures; valued for its medicinal and aromatic properties. Tip is to keep in partial sun; water moderately to avoid fungal issues.
Okra / Lady’s Finger (Abelmoschus esculentus)
Okra / Lady’s Finger (Abelmoschus esculentus)
This is a popular monsoon vegetable that loves rain and warm soil. It is a fast-growing and highly nutritious; easy to harvest. Tip is to ensure ample sunlight and space between plants.
Indian Spinach / Malabar Spinach (Basella alba)
Indian Spinach / Malabar Spinach (Basella alba)
Thrives in the rainy season and produces thick, nutritious leaves. It is rich in iron and vitamins; excellent in curries and soups. This provide a trellis or support for climbing.
Cucumber (Cucumis sativus)
Cucumber (Cucumis sativus)
It is a fast-growing vine that loves moist, fertile soil during the rainy season. It is a refreshing fruit; great for hydration and cooling in summer dishes. It needs good sunlight and plenty of space to spread.
Trending Photos