Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2927901https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/monsoon-magic-8-plants-to-grow-this-rainy-season-2927901
NewsPhotos⁠Monsoon Magic: 8 Plants to Grow At Home This Rainy Season
photoDetails

⁠Monsoon Magic: 8 Plants to Grow At Home This Rainy Season

Embrace the monsoon season by growing these 8 vibrant and resilient plants that thrive in the rain. From lush ferns and calming jasmine to bright hibiscus and medicinal tulsi, these 8 plants not only flourish in the wet weather but also enhance your home’s greenery. More Options like aloe vera and Indian borage offer both beauty and health benefits. Perfect for gardens and balconies, these 8 plants are easy to maintain during the rainy season, bringing fresh air and a touch of nature indoors.

Updated:Jul 07, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Marigold (Tagetes)

1/8
Marigold (Tagetes)

Marigold (Tagetes)

This hardy and low-maintenance, marigolds thrive in rainy weather and add vibrant yellow-orange blooms to your garden. It is a natural pest repellent; great for borders and pots and ensure good drainage to prevent root rot.

Follow Us

Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)

2/8
Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)

Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)

This plant loves moisture and sunlight, making it ideal for the monsoon season and it attracts pollinators like butterflies; also used in herbal remedies. It is prune after flowering to maintain shape.

Follow Us

Turmeric (Curcuma longa)

3/8
Turmeric (Curcuma longa)

Turmeric (Curcuma longa)

This is a traditional monsoon crop that thrives in moist soil. It is grown for its roots, which are used in cooking and medicine. Plant in well-drained soil and harvest after 8–10 months.

Follow Us

Ginger (Zingiber officinale)

4/8
Ginger (Zingiber officinale)

Ginger (Zingiber officinale)

This grows well during the monsoon in warm, humid conditions. This is widely used in cooking, tea, and herbal medicine. Plant rhizomes in shaded spots with loose, well-drained soil.

Follow Us

Basil / Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum)

5/8
Basil / Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum)

Basil / Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum)

This plant grows quickly in humid monsoon weather and it is sacred in many cultures; valued for its medicinal and aromatic properties. Tip is to keep in partial sun; water moderately to avoid fungal issues.

Follow Us

Okra / Lady’s Finger (Abelmoschus esculentus)

6/8
Okra / Lady’s Finger (Abelmoschus esculentus)

Okra / Lady’s Finger (Abelmoschus esculentus)

This is a popular monsoon vegetable that loves rain and warm soil. It is a fast-growing and highly nutritious; easy to harvest. Tip is to ensure ample sunlight and space between plants.

Follow Us

Indian Spinach / Malabar Spinach (Basella alba)

7/8
Indian Spinach / Malabar Spinach (Basella alba)

Indian Spinach / Malabar Spinach (Basella alba)

Thrives in the rainy season and produces thick, nutritious leaves. It is rich in iron and vitamins; excellent in curries and soups. This provide a trellis or support for climbing.

Follow Us

Cucumber (Cucumis sativus)

8/8
Cucumber (Cucumis sativus)

Cucumber (Cucumis sativus)

It is a fast-growing vine that loves moist, fertile soil during the rainy season. It is a refreshing fruit; great for hydration and cooling in summer dishes. It needs good sunlight and plenty of space to spread.

Follow Us
monsoon plantsrainy season gardeningplants for monsooneasy monsoon plantsrainy season flowershome gardeningBalcony Plantsindoor plants for monsoonJasmineHibiscusTulsiAloe VeraIndian boragefernsMedicinal plantsLow-Maintenance Plantsmonsoon garden tipsseasonal plantsMONSOON HOME DECORgreenery for rainy seasonPlantsMonsoonLifestyleRainsHealth
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Piggy Bank
Why Are Piggy Banks Called So? Why Are The Shaped Like Pigs? Interesting Details
camera icon7
title
Actresses In Bikinis
Gen-Z Bollywood Actresses Rocking Their Hot Beachy Bikini Sets, Save These Looks For Your Next Poolside Vacay - Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan To Janhvi Kapoor
camera icon20
title
MS Dhoni
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A Look Inside His ₹15 Crore Garage Of Supercars And Superbikes
camera icon19
title
MS Dhoni
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Untold Love Story With Sakshi That Bollywood Didn’t Show - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Famous Body Transformations Of Actors
10 Famous Celebs And Their Jaw-Dropping Body Transformations For Film Roles: Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda To Chris Hemsworth - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK