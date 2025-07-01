Advertisement
Monsoon Magic In A Bowl: 7 Comforting Soups You Will Crave On Rainy Days

Here's a list of 7 warm bowl of soup to soothe your soul on a rainy day. From creamy tomato basil and sweet corn soup  to soothing Mushroom Soup and hearty chicken clear soup, these 7 comforting soups are perfect to cozy yourself with while listening to the raindrops. Each bowl brings its own blend of warmth, flavor, and nostalgia, making monsoons feel like a hug in a mug. Get ready to slurp and smile.
Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
1. Tomato Basil Soup:

A classic soup that is tangy and sweet, made from the freshness of basil that is paired with slow-cooked tomato, it creates a soul-soothing aroma. For add on you can add a grilled cheese sandwich on the side. 

2. Sweet Corn Soup:

Light and soul-satisfying soup, it can be monsoon favourite. It is packed with the sweetness of corn and crunch of vegetables. And it’s both nourishing and flavorful. A dash of pepper and soy sauce takes its warmth to next level.

3. Hot and Sour Soup:

A soup with bold and fiery Asian-style, it's a blend of vinegar, chili, garlic, and veggies and tofu as well. It awakens your senses during monsoon and clears up those rainy-day blues.

 

4. Chicken Clear Soup:

 Protein packed, simple & clean soup, idea for a light yet satisfying meal.Made from slow-cooked chicken with herbs and spices and this soup makes you feel comforting as well as healing,especially when its raining outside. 

5. Mulligatawny Soup:

 This soup is originated from South Indian kitchens and this flavorful soup is made from lentils, spices, coconut milk, and sometimes chicken or rice as well. With its rich texture and spicy warmth,a perfect curry like soup for monsoon season.

6. Mushroom Soup:

 This earthy and creamy mushroom soup offers deep as well as savory flavors which are especially satisfying on rainy days. Whether served as a pureed smooth or chunky, this mushroom soup is an indulgent yet grounding option that warms you from within.

7. Manchow Soup:

This street-style soup is everypne's favourite, it's an Indo-Chinese blend crispy fried noodles. Also, in addition it includes bold garlic, ginger, and chili notes.Monchow soup offers warmth during rainy season. 

comforting soups for rainy days, best soups for monsoon, rainy day soup recipes, warm soups to enjoy in rain, cozy soups for wet weather, easy soup recipes for monsoon, soups to crave on rainy days, hot soups for rainy season, comforting homemade soups, monsoon special soups, rainy day food ideas, delicious soups for rain, soup ideas for monsoon, rainy weather soup cravings, seasonal soups for monsoon, Rainy season, Monsoon, Soups, India, Lifestyle
