photoDetails

english

2924954

Monsoon Magic In A Bowl: 7 Comforting Soups You Will Crave On Rainy Days

Here's a list of 7 warm bowl of soup to soothe your soul on a rainy day. From creamy tomato basil and sweet corn soup to soothing Mushroom Soup and hearty chicken clear soup, these 7 comforting soups are perfect to cozy yourself with while listening to the raindrops. Each bowl brings its own blend of warmth, flavor, and nostalgia, making monsoons feel like a hug in a mug. Get ready to slurp and smile.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/monsoon-magic-in-a-bowl-7-comforting-soups-you-will-crave-on-rainy-days-2924974

Anaika Sohal | Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

1. Tomato Basil Soup: 1 / 7 A classic soup that is tangy and sweet, made from the freshness of basil that is paired with slow-cooked tomato, it creates a soul-soothing aroma. For add on you can add a grilled cheese sandwich on the side. Follow Us

2. Sweet Corn Soup: 2 / 7 Light and soul-satisfying soup, it can be monsoon favourite. It is packed with the sweetness of corn and crunch of vegetables. And it’s both nourishing and flavorful. A dash of pepper and soy sauce takes its warmth to next level. Follow Us

3. Hot and Sour Soup: 3 / 7 A soup with bold and fiery Asian-style, it's a blend of vinegar, chili, garlic, and veggies and tofu as well. It awakens your senses during monsoon and clears up those rainy-day blues. Follow Us

4. Chicken Clear Soup: 4 / 7 Protein packed, simple & clean soup, idea for a light yet satisfying meal.Made from slow-cooked chicken with herbs and spices and this soup makes you feel comforting as well as healing,especially when its raining outside. Follow Us

5. Mulligatawny Soup: 5 / 7 This soup is originated from South Indian kitchens and this flavorful soup is made from lentils, spices, coconut milk, and sometimes chicken or rice as well. With its rich texture and spicy warmth,a perfect curry like soup for monsoon season. Follow Us

6. Mushroom Soup: 6 / 7 This earthy and creamy mushroom soup offers deep as well as savory flavors which are especially satisfying on rainy days. Whether served as a pureed smooth or chunky, this mushroom soup is an indulgent yet grounding option that warms you from within. Follow Us