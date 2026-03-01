Monthly health horoscope for March 2026: Avoid overworking your body and give yourself enough rest, zodiacs

2 / 13

This month, you may feel joint or bone pain due to strain, poor posture, or low calcium or vitamin D. Take proper rest, eat calcium-rich foods, and do light stretching or yoga.

Digestive issues like acidity or bloating can happen due to irregular meals or oily food. Eat on time, choose light and balanced meals, drink enough water, and include fruits and curd in your diet.

Dry skin or breakouts may occur because of dehydration or stress. Stay hydrated, sleep well, and avoid too much fried or processed food.

If you have blood pressure issues, monitor them regularly and follow your doctor’s advice.

Overall, maintain a healthy routine, balanced diet, and manage stress. Seek medical help if any problem continues.