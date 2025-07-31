Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2939574https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/monthly-love-horoscope-for-august-2025-old-flames-may-return-and-romance-is-blooming-fully-zodiacs-2939574
NewsPhotosMonthly Love Horoscope For August 2025: Old Flames May Return, And Romance Is Blooming Fully; Zodiacs
photoDetails

Monthly Love Horoscope For August 2025: Old Flames May Return, And Romance Is Blooming Fully; Zodiacs

Whether you're seeking romance, looking to strengthen your current relationship, or navigating the ups and downs of love, the tarot has valuable guidance for you. Discover what the cards have in store for your heart this month and get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure through your monthly love horoscope.

 

Updated:Jul 31, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Monthly Love Horoscope For August 2025

1/13
Monthly Love Horoscope For August 2025

Unlock the Secrets of Your Love Life in August 2025: A Tarot Guide Join us on a captivating journey as we deliver into the mystical world of tarot cards, revealing the mysteries of your love life. Renowned tarot expert, Dr. Sneha Jain, founder of The Hope Tarot, shares her insightful predictions for each zodiac sign.  

 

Follow Us

Aries

2/13
Aries

Aries, A fresh and exciting chapter in love begins! Great time for new relationships, especially for women. Luxury, beauty, travel, and positive energy are all supporting your love life this month. 

 

Follow Us

Taurus

3/13
Taurus

Taurus, Love flows smoothly now. Communication improves, and someone from abroad might bring good news. It's a feel-good month for your heart. 

 

Follow Us

Gemini

4/13
Gemini

Gemini, Your partner’s love feels genuine and strong, but you may feel emotionally heavy. Try not to overthink—love is present, just let it in. 

 

Follow Us

Cancer

5/13
Cancer

Cancer, A month of new hope in love! You’re finally releasing someone toxic and might discover a sweet connection at work. Speak your heart!  

 

Follow Us

Leo

6/13
Leo

Leo, Old flames may return, and romance is blooming fully. This is a golden time for passion, pregnancy, and true connection. 

 

Follow Us

Virgo

7/13
Virgo

Virgo, Your heart may feel heavy with negativity and overthinking. Be careful who you trust—this month is more about healing than diving deep. 

 

Follow Us

Libra

8/13
Libra

Libra, Love is shining brightly! You’re standing up for your partner, and the universe is supporting commitment, marriage, or manifesting the one. 

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

9/13
Scorpio

Scorpio, tensions may rise—fights, trust issues, and ego clashes can create distance. This is the time to let go of control and soften.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

10/13
Sagittarius

Sagittarius, be alert—not everyone approaching you has pure intentions. Don’t rush decisions. Take it one day at a time and trust your intuition. 

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

11/13
Capricorn

Capricorn, finally a beautiful breakthrough in love after a long wait. Commitment, marriage, or heartfelt confessions can happen now. 

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

12/13
Aquarius

Aquarius, You may feel anxious or betrayed, but try not to focus on the past. See the good in the present, and let your heart breathe again. 

 

Follow Us

Pisces

13/13
Pisces

Pisces, this month, focus on self-love and emotional boundaries. Don’t give your heart to the wrong people—something real will find you when you're ready. 

 

Follow Us
august love horoscopelove horoscopemonthly love horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
New Zealand Airport
Meet World's Only Airport With Railway Tracks - Same Runway For Train, Flights; Not In India, France Or USA But In...
camera icon8
title
August releases
August Theatrical Releases You Can’t Miss – Dhadak 2, War 2r & Yogi Adityanath's Biopic- Check Full List
camera icon8
title
IPL Coaches That May Resigned Or May Be Remove Before IPL 2026
Chandrakant Pandit Resigns as KKR Head Coach: 5 IPL Coaches Likely To Be Removed Or Resign Before IPL 2026 Auctions
camera icon10
title
India
Meet Z-10ME: China’s Apache Rival Now In Pakistani Hands - Can It Beat India's AH-64E Combat Helicopter?
camera icon8
title
India Vs England Test series
Gill's 'Grow Some Balls', Stokes- Jadeja Handshake Gate To Gambhir's Spat : 5 Spicy Moments That Redefined India Vs England Test Series
NEWS ON ONE CLICK