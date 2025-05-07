Advertisement
Mother’s Day 2025: Best Getaways Near Delhi NCR To Celebrate And Spend Quality Time With Your Mom

Mother’s Day 2025 is the perfect time to spend quality time with your mom, and Delhi NCR offers a range of nearby getaways to suit every preference.

Updated:May 07, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Mother’s Day 2025 is the perfect occasion to step away from your daily routine and spend meaningful time with the most important woman in your life—your mother. If you're in or around Delhi NCR, you don’t have to travel far to give her a memorable experience. From heritage forts and peaceful nature retreats to cultural hotspots and luxurious escapes, there are plenty of nearby getaways that cater to every kind of mom. Whether she loves adventure, serenity, shopping, or history, these destinations offer the ideal setting to show your love and appreciation.

Neemrana Fort Palace, Rajasthan

Neemrana Fort Palace, Rajasthan

Located approximately 147 km from Delhi, this majestic 15th-century heritage hotel offers luxurious accommodations, rejuvenating spa treatments, and rich cultural experiences—making it an ideal getaway for moms who appreciate history and royal charm.

Anupamaa Mangar, Faridabad

Anupamaa Mangar, Faridabad

Situated about 45 km from Delhi, this serene retreat is nestled in the sacred Mangar forest and features eco-friendly décor along with organic cuisine, making it perfect for moms seeking tranquility and a close connection to nature.

Damdama Lake, Haryana

Damdama Lake, Haryana

Located approximately 63 km from Delhi, this destination offers adventure activities like parasailing, boating, and cycling amidst natural surroundings—perfect for active and adventurous moms looking for an exciting getaway.

Sunder Nursery, Delhi

Sunder Nursery, Delhi

Located within Delhi, this UNESCO World Heritage Site showcases Mughal-era architecture, lush gardens, and serene water bodies—an ideal spot for moms who enjoy history and peaceful nature walks.

Museum of Illusions, Connaught Place

Museum of Illusions, Connaught Place

Located within Delhi, this place offers interactive exhibits that challenge the senses and create fun photo opportunities, making it perfect for moms who are curious and playful at heart.

Dilli Haat, INA

Dilli Haat, INA

Located within Delhi, this open-air market features handicrafts, regional cuisines, and cultural performances, making it an ideal destination for moms who enjoy shopping and cultural experiences.

Khan Market, Delhi

Khan Market, Delhi

Located within Delhi, this vibrant area offers a blend of high-end boutiques, bookstores, and gourmet eateries, making it perfect for moms who love shopping and fine dining.

Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram

Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram

Located approximately 30 km from Delhi, this venue offers live musical and theatrical performances that showcase Indian culture, making it an ideal destination for moms who appreciate theater and entertainment.

Adventure Island, Rohini

Adventure Island, Rohini

Located within Delhi, this amusement park features rides, water slides, and food courts, making it perfect for moms with young children or those young at heart.

Lodhi Gardens, Delhi

Lodhi Gardens, Delhi

Situated within Delhi, this location offers historic tombs, lush greenery, and peaceful walking paths, making it ideal for moms who enjoy leisurely strolls and exploring historical sites.

 

This Mother’s Day, make it more than just flowers and cards—give your mom the gift of time and togetherness in a place she’ll truly enjoy. Whether you choose a quiet nature walk, a cultural day out, or a weekend retreat, the memories you create will be far more valuable than any material gift. With so many great destinations near Delhi NCR, you’re just a short drive away from making her feel truly special. Plan ahead, pack light, and celebrate the woman who’s given you everything.

