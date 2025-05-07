Mother’s Day 2025: Best Getaways Near Delhi NCR To Celebrate And Spend Quality Time With Your Mom

1 / 12

Mother’s Day 2025 is the perfect occasion to step away from your daily routine and spend meaningful time with the most important woman in your life—your mother. If you're in or around Delhi NCR, you don’t have to travel far to give her a memorable experience. From heritage forts and peaceful nature retreats to cultural hotspots and luxurious escapes, there are plenty of nearby getaways that cater to every kind of mom. Whether she loves adventure, serenity, shopping, or history, these destinations offer the ideal setting to show your love and appreciation.