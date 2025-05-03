Advertisement
NewsPhotosMother’s Day 2025: Celebrate This Special Day With Dream World Tour Vacation She’ll Never Forget
Mother’s Day 2025: Celebrate This Special Day With Dream World Tour Vacation She’ll Never Forget

Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show appreciation with a memorable getaway, tailored to her interests. Whether it's a beach, city, or scenic retreat, give her a travel experience she'll cherish forever.

Updated:May 03, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Mother’s Day is the perfect time to honour the incredible women in our lives — and what better way to say “thank you” than with an unforgettable getaway? Whether she loves serene beaches, cultural cities, scenic landscapes, or luxurious retreats, there's a destination out there that fits her personality and passions. This Mother’s Day, think beyond flowers and chocolates and treat her to a travel experience she’ll never forget.

Here are 8 world-class Mother’s Day getaways across the globe to make her feel truly special:-

Paris, France

Paris, France

Treat your mother to the timeless elegance of Paris. Stroll through blooming gardens like Jardin du Luxembourg, visit art museums like the Louvre, and indulge in French pastries at a café on the Seine. A sunset Eiffel Tower visit is the perfect way to end her special day.

Ideal For: Art lovers, romantics, and first-time Europe travellers.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali, Indonesia

Surprise her with a rejuvenating retreat in Bali. With yoga resorts, spa treatments, beachfront villas, and tranquil temples, this Indonesian paradise is ideal for relaxation and reflection.

Ideal For: Wellness-focused moms, nature lovers, and spiritual seekers.

Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany, Italy

Take her on a scenic journey through Tuscany’s vineyards, olive groves, and medieval towns. Enjoy wine tastings, cooking classes, and rustic luxury accommodations for an indulgent Mother’s Day getaway.

Ideal For: Foodies and countryside explorers.

Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan

Step into a world of heritage and harmony. Kyoto offers stunning temples, peaceful gardens, traditional tea ceremonies, and if you're lucky — late-season cherry blossoms around Mother’s Day.

Ideal For: Culture enthusiasts and fans of quiet, meaningful travel.

Maui, Hawaii

Maui, Hawaii

From beach lounging to hiking volcanic trails, Maui offers a diverse mix of adventure and relaxation. Spoil her with a sunrise at Haleakalā, snorkel in Molokini Crater, or book a luxury beachfront spa session.

Ideal For: Adventurous moms and those seeking tropical serenity.

Ubud, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia

Perfect for a more intimate Bali experience, Ubud is the island’s spiritual and artistic heart. Think luxury jungle resorts, waterfall hikes, and organic cuisine — all deeply connected to wellness and culture.

Ideal For: Creative, eco-conscious, and mindful moms.

London, England

London, England

London offers a blend of historic charm and modern luxury. Treat your mom to high tea at The Ritz, a Thames river cruise, or a shopping spree in Harrods or on Oxford Street.

Ideal For: Fashionable moms and lovers of culture and history.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town combines beaches, mountains, wineries, and wildlife. From a Table Mountain cable car ride to a nearby safari excursion, this trip will leave mom awestruck.

Ideal For: Adventurous spirits and those who want a bit of everything.

Tips for Planning the Perfect Mother’s Day Getaway

Tips for Planning the Perfect Mother’s Day Getaway

Plan early: Popular destinations get booked quickly around holidays. Personalize it: Choose places based on her interests — art, food, nature, etc. Add thoughtful extras: Spa bookings, handwritten notes, or local experiences make the trip even more special. Travel together: Sharing the experience often means more than the destination itself.

 

This Mother’s Day, go beyond the usual and gift her something truly unforgettable — the joy of discovery, the beauty of new experiences, and the memories made together on a world-class getaway. Whether it's a quiet retreat in nature or an exciting city escape, showing love through travel is the kind of gesture she’ll cherish forever. Because she deserves the world — why not start by giving her a piece of it?

 

