Mother’s Day 2025 Special: 5 Traditional Indian Sherbet Recipes To Make For The Most Important Lady Of Your Life
Mother’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the woman who’s always been there for you. This year, make it extra special with a refreshing homemade treat perfect for the summer season.
Mother’s Day is the perfect time to show love and appreciation to the woman who’s been your support system, guide, and biggest cheerleader. While gifts and flowers are lovely, there’s something extra special about preparing a refreshing, homemade treat—especially during the warm days of May. This year, surprise your mom with a deliciously desi twist: traditional Indian sherbets! These cooling drinks are not only flavorful and hydrating but also rooted in culture and nostalgia.
Here are 5 Indian sherbets you can make easily to pamper your mom this Mother’s Day:-
Rose Sherbet (Gulab Sharbat)
Why she'll love it: Elegant, fragrant, and pink—this sherbet is as calming as it is beautiful. Ingredients: Rose syrup, cold water or milk, ice cubes, and a few rose petals for garnish. Pro Tip: Use basil seeds (sabja) for added texture and cooling effect.
Lemon Mint Sherbet (Nimbu Pudina Sharbat)
Why she'll love it: Perfectly tangy with a minty zing, this drink refreshes like no other. Ingredients: Fresh lemon juice, mint leaves, sugar, black salt, and chilled water. Pro Tip: Blend with ice for a slushy-style sherbet on a hot afternoon.
Kokum Sherbet
Why she'll love it: Made from the tangy kokum fruit, this sherbet aids digestion and cools the body. Ingredients: Kokum syrup, cumin powder, black salt, and chilled water. Pro Tip: Serve in a clay glass for a traditional touch.
Cucumber Sherbet (Kheera Sharbat)
Why she'll love it: Light, hydrating, and subtly sweet—great for moms who prefer mild flavors. Ingredients: Grated cucumber, lemon juice, sugar, mint, and cold water. Pro Tip: Add a pinch of roasted cumin powder for an earthy finish.
Bel Sherbet (Wood Apple Drink)
Why she'll love it: Rich in fiber and great for digestion, this sherbet is both nourishing and delicious. Ingredients: Pulp of ripe bael fruit, jaggery or sugar, cardamom, and water. Pro Tip: Strain well and chill before serving for the best texture.
No matter which sherbet you choose, the real flavor comes from the thought and care behind it. Serve it in a beautiful glass, add a flower or a personal note, and enjoy a heartfelt moment with your mom. This Mother’s Day 2025, skip the store-bought and stir up some love—one refreshing sherbet at a time.
Trending Photos