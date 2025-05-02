Mother’s Day 2025: Top 5 Hill Stations In India To Surprise Your Mom With Relaxing Vacation

1 / 7

Mother’s Day is more than just flowers and breakfast in bed — it’s about celebrating the woman who’s been your strength through every season. This year, why not go the extra mile — literally — and treat her to a peaceful, refreshing hill station getaway?

Whether she loves scenic views, cool breezes, or a quiet escape from daily life, these handpicked Indian hill stations make for the perfect Mother’s Day 2025 surprise vacation.