With Mother’s Day 2025 just around the corner, why not look to the stars for a little gift-giving guidance? Every mom is unique, and her zodiac sign can reveal a lot about her personality, preferences, and passions. Whether she’s a grounded Taurus who loves the finer things or an adventurous Sagittarius always chasing the next thrill, astrology offers fun insights into the kinds of gifts she’ll truly cherish.