Nag Panchami 2025 Zodiac Secrets: Donate This One Thing To Erase Bad Karma And Attract Divine Blessings

Nag Panchami 2025 is being celebrated today, July 29, coinciding with Mangala Gauri Vrat, a powerful day for shedding negativity and receiving divine blessings. On this sacred occasion, donating specific items aligned with your zodiac sign can help erase past karma and draw in success and peace. Find out what you should donate to please the Serpent God and unlock abundance!