Nail It! 7 Simple Care Tips For Strong, Healthy Nails This Monsoon

Keep your nails strong and healthy during the monsoon season with these 7 simple care tips. The rainy season can make nails brittle and prone to infections, but proper care can prevent damage. These tips include keeping nails dry and clean, moisturizing regularly, trimming nails short, and avoiding harsh chemicals. Using a nourishing cuticle oil and wearing gloves while doing chores can also protect nails. These 7 easy habits will help maintain shiny, strong, and beautiful nails throughout the damp, humid monsoon season.