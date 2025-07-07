Nail It! 7 Simple Care Tips For Strong, Healthy Nails This Monsoon
Keep your nails strong and healthy during the monsoon season with these 7 simple care tips. The rainy season can make nails brittle and prone to infections, but proper care can prevent damage. These tips include keeping nails dry and clean, moisturizing regularly, trimming nails short, and avoiding harsh chemicals. Using a nourishing cuticle oil and wearing gloves while doing chores can also protect nails. These 7 easy habits will help maintain shiny, strong, and beautiful nails throughout the damp, humid monsoon season.
Keep Your Nails Clean and Dry
Keep Your Nails Clean and Dry
Monsoon weather means constant humidity and moisture, which creates the perfect environment for fungal infections. Always dry your nails and cuticles thoroughly after washing hands or after getting wet in the rain. Avoid walking around in wet shoes or socks for too long as toenails are also prone to fungal issues.
Trim Your Nails Regularly
Trim Your Nails Regularly
Keep your nails short during the rainy season to prevent dirt buildup and breakage. Short nails are easier to maintain and less likely to trap moisture underneath, reducing chances of infections. File them smoothly to avoid sharp edges that can snag or split.
Moisturize Cuticles Daily
Moisturize Cuticles Daily
Even though the air feels moist, the frequent washing and sudden weather changes can dry out your nails and cuticles. Apply cuticle oil, coconut oil, or thick hand creams daily to keep them hydrated and prevent painful peeling or hangnails.
Avoid Prolonged Water Exposure
Avoid Prolonged Water Exposure
Try not to soak your nails for too long, whether while doing dishes or during baths—as this softens nails, making them weak and prone to splitting. Use gloves for household chores involving water to protect your hands and nails from constant moisture.
Choose Breathable, Non-Toxic Nail Polishes
Choose Breathable, Non-Toxic Nail Polishes
Switch to breathable or water-based nail polishes during the monsoon to avoid trapping moisture under the polish. Avoid using harsh chemical-based polishes and acetone-based removers that can further dry out your nails.
Maintain Good Hygiene for Toenails Too
Maintain Good Hygiene for Toenails Too
Don’t neglect your feet. Keep toenails trimmed and clean, as rainy shoes and wet socks can cause fungal infections. Use antifungal powders or sprays if you’re prone to fungal infections and avoid wearing tight, non-breathable footwear.
Eat a Nail-Friendly Diet
Eat a Nail-Friendly Diet
It strengthen nails from within by eating foods rich in biotin, zinc, iron, and protein. This include nuts, seeds, spinach, eggs, dairy, and fruits like avocados and bananas for healthy, strong nails. Stay hydrated, as water helps maintain nail flexibility and prevents brittleness.
Trending Photos