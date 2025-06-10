National Herbs & Spices Day 2025: 7 Herbs You Can Easily Grow At Home
These seven easy-to-grow herbs in your garden or balconies include basil, mint, coriander, lemongrass, curry leaves, thyme, and rosemary. They thrive in pots or beds with basic care and sunlight. By adding them to your meals, it adds fresh flavor to meals and also offers health benefits and even acts as a natural insect repellent.
1. Basil:
A fragrant herb that requires plenty of sunlight and grows in pots or garden beds. This herb is usually added for fresh flavors and aroma in pasta, salads and pesto. To have a bushier growth of this herb keep pinching or trimming it.And It can be grown year round indoors.
2. Mint:
This herb needs partial sunlight and moist soil to grow. It’s a refreshing herb that is fast-growing and if you want an ideal growth you can grow them in containers as there it’s easy to control their spread as well. Also this is used in teas, chutneys, salads and sometimes even desserts. And the amazing thing is it acts as a natural insect repellent as well.
3. Coriander (Cilantro):
This herb can be grown in small pots or kitchen windowsills. Its seeds and leaves are both used in the kitchen for cooking. And to grow this it requires sunlight and well-drained soil. And considered as staple in Indian, Asian and Mexican dishes.
4. Lemongrass:
This has a citrusy aroma and can be grown where there is direct sunlight. It is used either in teas or soups for flavor. These herbs act as a mosquito repellent and, in addition, have medicinal properties.
5. Curry Leaves (Kadi Patta):
This herb will be found in almost every Indian kitchen. This can be grown in a warm climate with full sunlight. If you add this in curries and dals it enhances its flavors with its taste and aroma. This herb also provides digestive benefits. Best thrives in pots or gardens.
6. Thyme:
A low-maintenance herb that requires sunlight as it loves sunshine and also dry soil. You can pair it with roasted veggies, meats or even sauces. It adds a subtle earthy aroma to your dishes as well.
7. Rosemary:
This herb is woody with a bold, pine-like fragrance and can be grown in containers or garden beds with a nice amount of sunlight and frequent watering. It can be used either fresh or dried in roasts, breads and marinades as well. You can also use it as a natural-freshener for home.
DISCLAIMER:-
This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals
