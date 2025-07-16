Advertisement
National Hot Dog Day: 7 Crazy Variations From Around The World

National Hot Dog Day celebrates one of the most iconic street foods, and here is a list of 7 hotdog variations from arounf the globe. From Korea’s crunchy, sugar-coated corn dogs to Japan’s octopus-shaped sausages, each twist reflects the culinary creativity of its origin country. Mexico brings spice with bacon-wrapped dogs, while Sweden offers a mashed potato-filled version. These 7 unique takes blend local ingredients and cultural flair and provide the humble hot dog a unique flavor. Whether you're a traditionalist or a foodie adventurer, these 7international hot dog styles are sure to surprise your taste buds.

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Chile’s Completo:

Chile’s Completo:

Chile’s Completo: The Chilean Completo lives up to its name which means complete. This oversized hot dog is loaded with sauerkraut, chopped tomatoes, mayonnaise, and mashed avocado. This hot-dog variation is messy, indulgent and also its usually bigger than the bun itself and this hotdog is ideal for adventure eater. 

 

Japan’s Terimayo Dog:

Japan’s Terimayo Dog:

Japan’s Terimayo Dog: In Japan the Terimayo Dog puts a fusion twist on tradition. It features a grilled sausage topped with teriyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, seaweed flakes, and also for a kick you can add pickled ginger. This hot dog is savory, sweet, and bursting with umami.

Brazil’s Cachorro-Quente:

Brazil’s Cachorro-Quente:

Brazil’s Cachorro-Quente: This is Brazil's version of hot dog and it's a street sensation there.And this hot dog varition is often topped with mashed potatoes, peas, corn, grated carrots, cheese, and crispy potato sticks. And this is considered usually a meal than a snack.

South Korea’s K-Dog (Korean Corn Dog):

South Korea’s K-Dog (Korean Corn Dog):

South Korea’s K-Dog (Korean Corn Dog): This is a viral street food, the K-Dog is a sausage (or cheese) on a stick dipped in a sweet, yeasty and deepfried. This hot dog is often coated in sugar and toppings like French fries or ramen bits and it offers a sweet and salty crunch bite. 

Denmark’s Ristet Hotdog:

Denmark’s Ristet Hotdog:

Denmark’s Ristet Hotdog: This hot dog variation is famous at food stands and this hot dog comes in a crispy bun with a grilled sausage and it is layered with raw and fried onions, remoulade, ketchup, mustard, and thinly sliced pickles and it's a perfect combo of textures and tangy flavor.

 

Mexico’s Sonoran Dog:

Mexico’s Sonoran Dog:

Mexico’s Sonoran Dog: The Sonoran Dog is wrapped in bacon and grilled, then nestled in a soft bolillo roll.This hot dog is piled high with pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, mustard, mayo, and salsa. This variation is in Sonora. This variation is ideal for people who love bold, spicy, and rich flavours. 

 

Sweden’s Tunnbrödsrulle:

Sweden’s Tunnbrödsrulle:

Sweden’s Tunnbrödsrulle: A uniquely Swedish take and this wrap-style hot dog is rolled in a thin flatbread with mashed potatoes, shrimp salad, onions, mustard, and ketchup. This dish is hearty, unexpected fusion of seafood and street food.Must try for a streetfood lover. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK