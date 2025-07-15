National Pet Fire Safety Day: 7 Ways You Can Save Them
National Pet Fire Safety Day raises awareness about protecting pets during house fires. Pets are vulnerable in emergencies, and planning can save their lives. This article highlights the 7 essential ways to keep pets safe, including creating a pet emergency plan, using monitored smoke detectors, and securing open flames. It also stresses the importance of displaying pet rescue alerts and practicing fire drills with pets. These 7 proactive steps ensure beloved animals are not left behind during fire emergencies.
Never Leave Pets Unattended Near Open Flames
Never Leave Pets Unattended Near Open Flames
Pets are naturally curious and may accidentally knock over candles, lamps, incense, or even jump onto stove tops. Use flameless candles or induction cooktops if you have free-roaming pets. Nearly 1,000 home fires each year are started by pets, often due to accidental contact with flames or knobs.
Place a “Pet Rescue” Alert Sticker on Your Door or Window
Place a “Pet Rescue” Alert Sticker on Your Door or Window
In an emergency, firefighters need to know if animals are inside. The sticker informs first responders how many pets live in the house and what type (dog, cat, bird, etc.). Place it near the main entry door or front-facing window, where it’s easily visible.
Pet-Proof Electrical Cords & Appliances
Pet-Proof Electrical Cords & Appliances
Chewing on wires or knocking over heated appliances can cause short circuits and fires. Use cord covers, unplug devices when not in use, and keep appliances like curling irons and irons away from edges. Don’t leave space heaters unattended—pets may knock them over or sit too close.
Install Smoke Alarms on Every Floor—And Test Them Monthly
Install Smoke Alarms on Every Floor—And Test Them Monthly
Early detection saves lives. Functional smoke detectors on each level of your home, especially near pet sleeping areas. Consider a monitored smoke alarm system that alerts you and emergency services remotely—even when you’re not home.
Create a Pet-Inclusive Fire Escape Plan
Create a Pet-Inclusive Fire Escape Plan
Practice your fire escape route with your pet in mind. Include: Leashes, crates, carriers, and a safe exit point. Train your pet: Practice calling them to a designated area during emergency drills. Keep essentials like food, medicine, and documents in a go-bag near the exit. Keep an emergency kit ready.
Keep Pets Confined When You’re Not Home
Keep Pets Confined When You’re Not Home
Free-roaming pets can accidentally trigger fire hazards. Confine them to pet-safe zones free of cords, heat sources, or sharp objects. You can use baby gates, crates, or a pet-safe room with good ventilation and access to water.
Store Flammables Out of Reach
Store Flammables Out of Reach
Pets may knock over items that can ignite easily, like matches, aerosol sprays, alcohol-based sanitizers, or cleaning supplies. Keep all flammable items in closed cabinets or on high shelves. Be extra cautious with items like insect repellents or essential oils as they’re flammable and toxic to pets.
Trending Photos