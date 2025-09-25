Advertisement
Navratri 2025: 10 Best Garba Nights In Delhi-NCR You Must Attend This Year; Check How To Book Garba Tickets Online

What are you waiting for? Save these top Navratri garba events in Delhi- NCR, gather your friends, and start planning! And remember to flaunt your finest ethnic attire—because Navratri is all about dance, music, and vibrant fashion!

 

Sep 25, 2025
10 Best Garba Nights In Delhi-NCR You Must Attend This Year

1/12
10 Best Garba Nights In Delhi-NCR You Must Attend This Year

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or looking to experience the magic for the first time, this festive season brings a fantastic lineup of garba nights filled with music, dance, colorful attire, and delicious food. To help you make the most of the celebrations, here are the 10 best garba events in Delhi-NCR that you absolutely can’t miss this year!

The Great Indian Garba Fest 2.0

2/12
The Great Indian Garba Fest 2.0

TGIGF 2.0 is more than just a dance festival—it’s a whole new way for Indians to celebrate Navratri. As one of the biggest dance gatherings, it promises dandiya, garba, music, and non-stop joy. Don’t miss out—book your spot at this must-attend garba event in Delhi today!

Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground Gate 6, Delhi When: Sept 27-Sept 28; 2 pm onwards Cost: ₹799 onwards

Dandiya Night 2025

3/12
Dandiya Night 2025

Live DJ sets, thrilling garba, Bollywood beats, and vibrant stalls offering food, fashion, festive treats, and more! If this is your vibe, make sure to save this incredible Navratri event in Delhi NCR. Get ready for a night packed with joy, style, and nonstop energy.

Where: Gymkhana Club: Sec 29, Gurugram When: Sept 27; 6 pm onwards Cost: ₹299 onwards

Dandy Dandiya Vol.1

4/12
Dandy Dandiya Vol.1

This is a unique Navratri fiesta like no other in Delhi. Get ready for garba and dandiya nights set to techno beats—yes, you heard that correctly! The event also features nagada players, dhol performers, and vibrant festive decor, making it the perfect spot to enjoy and snap plenty of Instagram-worthy photos.

Where: Soho Club, Delhi When: Sept 27; 10:30 pm onwards Cost: 699 onwards

Delhi Garba Mahotsav 2025

5/12
Delhi Garba Mahotsav 2025

This isn’t just one of Delhi’s top Navratri garba events—it’s also your opportunity to learn garba! Dress up, join a special choreographer-led dance workshop to master the moves, play dandiya, and indulge in authentic Gujarati cuisine. With exciting contests and prizes, it’s the perfect outing for friends, family, or your partner.

Where: Abhinav Global School, Delhi When: Sept 26-Sept 28; 4 pm onwards Cost: ₹199 onwards

Garba Dazzle 2.0

6/12
Garba Dazzle 2.0

Delhi’s most-awaited garba night is making a comeback! Following the success of last year’s season 1, Navratri celebrations return to Dilli Haat, Pitampura. Whether you’re a garba expert or trying it for the first time, this event is perfect for you. Enjoy live DJs, bands, and a grand welcome with a fresh flower shower. Don’t wait—seats are filling up quickly!

Where: Dilli Haat Pitampura, Delhi When: Sept 27-Sept 28; 3 pm onwards Cost: ₹449 onwards

Global Garba Festival 2025

7/12
Global Garba Festival 2025

Get ready, Delhi! This September, dance the night away under the stars. Twirl, spin, and soak in an unforgettable evening filled with music, dance, delicious food, and vibrant culture. Enjoy a spectacular performance by Salim-Sulaiman. Your pass includes dandiya sticks, snacks, coffee, and delectable Gujarati cuisine. Without a doubt, this is one of the best garba events in Delhi!

Where: Sunder Nursery, Delhi When: Sept 26-Sept 28; 6 pm onwards Cost: ₹1199 onwards

Raksha Navratri

8/12
Raksha Navratri

Prepare yourself for Delhi’s largest and most eagerly awaited Navratri celebration! This Durga Puja and Garba Mahotsav is an 11-day festival filled with the vibrant rhythms of garba and dandiya. Enjoy joyrides, explore shopping stalls, savor delicious treats at the food court, and much more.

Where: DDA Raksha Garba Ground, Delhi When: Sept 24-Oct 2; 7 pm onwards Cost: ₹225 onwards

Rock N Dhol Shubharambh

9/12
Rock N Dhol Shubharambh

One of Delhi’s top Navratri garba events, this is India’s largest disco dandiya experience. It perfectly combines traditional culture with an energetic party vibe. Get ready for electrifying DJ sets, a flea market offering accessories and festive attire, a food and drink zone, and stunning themed photo spots perfect for Instagram. Don’t miss out—make sure to save this event! We’re grabbing our tickets already.

Where: Gate No. 5, JLN Stadium, Delhi When: Sept 26-Sept 28; 4 pm onwards Cost: ₹999 onwards

Dandiya Raas Utsav

10/12
Dandiya Raas Utsav

Get ready for a fresh take on your garba and dandiya night. This event offers a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary beats. Dress to impress in your finest ethnic attire—it’s a celebration of dance, fashion, food, and, most importantly, music.

Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Gurugram When: Sept 26-Sept 28; 5 pm onwards Cost: ₹799 onwards

Dandiya Night-Imperfecto Delhi NCR

11/12
Dandiya Night-Imperfecto Delhi NCR

Put on your finest ethnic attire for this Navratri garba celebration in Delhi. Dance the night away to live dhol beats, energetic garba tunes, and DJ mixes that will keep the party going. With vibrant decorations and delicious festive food and drinks, it’s the perfect event to enjoy with friends or your partner.

Where: Imperfecto Mehfil, Delhi When: Sept 26-Oct 1; 8 pm onwards Cost: ₹499 onwards

How to book Garba tickets

12/12
How to book Garba tickets

Tickets for most garba and dandiya nights in Delhi 2025 are available on BookMyShow.com. With options ranging from free garba nights to upscale dandiyas at luxury hotels, you can easily find an event that fits your budget and vibe.

