Navratri 2025: 10 Best Garba Nights In Delhi-NCR You Must Attend This Year; Check How To Book Garba Tickets Online

One of Delhi’s top Navratri garba events, this is India’s largest disco dandiya experience. It perfectly combines traditional culture with an energetic party vibe. Get ready for electrifying DJ sets, a flea market offering accessories and festive attire, a food and drink zone, and stunning themed photo spots perfect for Instagram. Don’t miss out—make sure to save this event! We’re grabbing our tickets already.

Where: Gate No. 5, JLN Stadium, Delhi When: Sept 26-Sept 28; 4 pm onwards Cost: ₹999 onwards