Navratri 2025: 10 Quick & Easy Fasting Foods Perfect For Your Busy Office Days
Navratri fasting doesn’t mean you need to compromise on nutrition or spend hours in the kitchen. With the right food hacks, you can carry simple, delicious, and filling meals to your workplace that keep you energised throughout the day. From sabudana delights to fruit bowls and energy-rich laddoos, here’s your go-to list of 10 easy Navratri foods to fuel busy office hours.
Navratri Fasting Meets Office Hustle
Navratri 2025 is not just about devotion and rituals but also about discipline in diet and lifestyle. For working professionals, managing fasting while meeting deadlines often feels tricky. The good news? With a little planning, you can carry light yet filling foods that are easy to prepare and perfect for office hours.
Here Are 10 Easy Navratri Foods For A Busy Office Day:
Sabudana Khichdi
This wholesome mix of soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and potatoes is filling yet light on the stomach. Pack it for lunch, and it will keep you fueled for long work hours without making you sluggish.
Fruit & Nut Mix
An instant office snack! Carry a small box of apple, papaya, and banana slices, topped with almonds, walnuts, and raisins for natural energy and fiber.
Makhana (Fox Nuts) Roast
Dry-roasted makhanas sprinkled with sendha namak make for a crunchy and guilt-free office snack that can replace fried foods.
Kuttu Paratha with Curd
Buckwheat flour parathas are easy to roll and pack with a side of fresh curd, keeping your meal both satisfying and cooling.
Sweet Potato Chaat
Boiled shakarkandi tossed with rock salt, lemon juice, and a hint of black pepper makes for a quick, tangy mid-day snack you can enjoy between meetings.
Rajgira Laddoos
These amaranth seed ladoos are energy bombs. They’re easy to carry in your bag and perfect when you need a sweet boost on a busy office day.
Fruit Yogurt Bowl
Mix diced fruits with fresh yogurt and a drizzle of honey. This is not only filling but also a refreshing break from regular meals.
Sabudana Vadas (Air-Fried or Pan-Fried)
Crispy sabudana vadas can be made healthier in an air fryer. Carry them with green chutney for a tasty, office-friendly snack.
Dry Coconut & Peanut Chutney with Cucumbers
A protein-rich chutney paired with cucumber slices or carrot sticks makes for a quick and crunchy snack you can munch at your desk.
Flavoured Buttermilk (Chaas)
Don’t forget hydration! Carry a flask of chaas seasoned with rock salt, cumin powder, and mint. It keeps digestion smooth and refreshes you through long office hours.
Tips for Carrying Navratri Foods to Work
Plan Ahead: Cook or prep in the morning or the night before to avoid last-minute rush.
Use Leak-Proof Boxes: Opt for good-quality containers to carry curd, chaas, or sabzis.
Stay Hydrated: Along with food, carry coconut water or lemon water to keep energy levels stable.
Navratri fasting food ideas
Navratri fasting in a busy office life doesn’t have to be stressful. With these 10 easy-to-pack foods, you’ll not only stick to your vrat rituals but also keep your body energized and mind sharp throughout the workday. Smart planning and simple recipes can make Navratri 2025 fasting both practical and enjoyable.
