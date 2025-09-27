Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2965403https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/navratri-2025-10-quick-easy-fasting-foods-perfect-for-your-busy-office-days-2965403
NewsPhotosNavratri 2025: 10 Quick & Easy Fasting Foods Perfect For Your Busy Office Days
photoDetails

Navratri 2025: 10 Quick & Easy Fasting Foods Perfect For Your Busy Office Days

Navratri fasting doesn’t mean you need to compromise on nutrition or spend hours in the kitchen. With the right food hacks, you can carry simple, delicious, and filling meals to your workplace that keep you energised throughout the day. From sabudana delights to fruit bowls and energy-rich laddoos, here’s your go-to list of 10 easy Navratri foods to fuel busy office hours.

 

Updated:Sep 27, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Navratri Fasting Meets Office Hustle

1/13
Navratri Fasting Meets Office Hustle

Navratri 2025 is not just about devotion and rituals but also about discipline in diet and lifestyle. For working professionals, managing fasting while meeting deadlines often feels tricky. The good news? With a little planning, you can carry light yet filling foods that are easy to prepare and perfect for office hours.

Here Are 10 Easy Navratri Foods For A Busy Office Day:

Follow Us

Sabudana Khichdi

2/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Sabudana Khichdi

This wholesome mix of soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and potatoes is filling yet light on the stomach. Pack it for lunch, and it will keep you fueled for long work hours without making you sluggish.

Follow Us

Fruit & Nut Mix

3/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Fruit & Nut Mix

An instant office snack! Carry a small box of apple, papaya, and banana slices, topped with almonds, walnuts, and raisins for natural energy and fiber.

Follow Us

Makhana (Fox Nuts) Roast

4/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Makhana (Fox Nuts) Roast

Dry-roasted makhanas sprinkled with sendha namak make for a crunchy and guilt-free office snack that can replace fried foods.

Follow Us

Kuttu Paratha with Curd

5/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Kuttu Paratha with Curd

Buckwheat flour parathas are easy to roll and pack with a side of fresh curd, keeping your meal both satisfying and cooling.

Follow Us

Sweet Potato Chaat

6/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Sweet Potato Chaat

Boiled shakarkandi tossed with rock salt, lemon juice, and a hint of black pepper makes for a quick, tangy mid-day snack you can enjoy between meetings.

Follow Us

Rajgira Laddoos

7/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Rajgira Laddoos

These amaranth seed ladoos are energy bombs. They’re easy to carry in your bag and perfect when you need a sweet boost on a busy office day.

Follow Us

Fruit Yogurt Bowl

8/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Fruit Yogurt Bowl

Mix diced fruits with fresh yogurt and a drizzle of honey. This is not only filling but also a refreshing break from regular meals.

Follow Us

Sabudana Vadas (Air-Fried or Pan-Fried)

9/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Sabudana Vadas (Air-Fried or Pan-Fried)

Crispy sabudana vadas can be made healthier in an air fryer. Carry them with green chutney for a tasty, office-friendly snack.

Follow Us

Dry Coconut & Peanut Chutney with Cucumbers

10/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Dry Coconut & Peanut Chutney with Cucumbers

A protein-rich chutney paired with cucumber slices or carrot sticks makes for a quick and crunchy snack you can munch at your desk.

Follow Us

Flavoured Buttermilk (Chaas)

11/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Flavoured Buttermilk (Chaas)

Don’t forget hydration! Carry a flask of chaas seasoned with rock salt, cumin powder, and mint. It keeps digestion smooth and refreshes you through long office hours.

Follow Us

Tips for Carrying Navratri Foods to Work

12/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fast

Plan Ahead: Cook or prep in the morning or the night before to avoid last-minute rush.

Use Leak-Proof Boxes: Opt for good-quality containers to carry curd, chaas, or sabzis.

Stay Hydrated: Along with food, carry coconut water or lemon water to keep energy levels stable.

Follow Us

Navratri fasting food ideas

13/13
Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, Navratri 2025 food, easy Navratri office recipes, Navratri fasti

Navratri fasting in a busy office life doesn’t have to be stressful. With these 10 easy-to-pack foods, you’ll not only stick to your vrat rituals but also keep your body energized and mind sharp throughout the workday. Smart planning and simple recipes can make Navratri 2025 fasting both practical and enjoyable.

(Pic Credits: YouTube)

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Follow Us
navratri 2025Happy Navratri 2025Navratri 2025 foodeasy Navratri office recipesNavratri fasting recipesvrat snacks for officequick Navratri foodsabudana khichdi office lunchfasting food ideasNavratri tiffin recipeshealthy Navratri food 2025office-friendly fasting meals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Wekeend Watchlist
Weekend Watchlist: 7 OTT Blockbusters To Binge Across Netflix, Prime Video & More!
camera icon11
title
safest city
Top 10 Safest Cities In The World To Walk Alone At Night And Anytime - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Zubeen Garg
Who Is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician Arrested In Zubeen Garg Death Investigation
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Pak
7 Major Concerns For Team India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan: Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Form, Jasprit Bumrah's Subpar Performance, Sloppy Fielding And...
camera icon10
title
Doctor Doom
Think Thanos Was Unbeatable? Here’s How Doctor Doom Proved You Wrong