Navratri 2025 Astrology: Lucky Colours For Each Zodiac Sign For Remaining Days Of Navratri 2025
As Navratri 2025 unfolds, each day holds a unique energy that can be amplified by wearing the right colors aligned with your zodiac sign. Astrology plays a significant role in guiding us toward lucky hues that enhance positivity, confidence, and spiritual growth during this vibrant festival.
Navratri 2025 Astrology
Discover the lucky colours for each zodiac sign for the remaining days of Navratri 2025 as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani and make the most of this auspicious time with cosmic harmony and festive joy.
Aries
For Aries, Navratri 2025 is a time to be brave and full of life. Red, scarlet, and vermilion colors boost Mars vitality and make you feel more sure of yourself. At the same time, gentler colors like peach balance being impetuous with being tranquil.
Taurus
Taurus gets a lot from Venus's grace and grounding. Light green, pink, and white colors promote peace and draw in good things. A little bit of silver also helps partnerships grow and makes things more stable during this Navratri.
Gemini
This Navratri, Gemini needs clear communication and understanding. Yellow, sky blue, and light green make Mercury smarter and more flexible. Turquoise helps keep a balance between rationality and feelings even more.
Cancer
Emotional tranquility and commitment are the most important things for Cancer. The colors white, pale blue, and silver are calming and harmonize with lunar energy. Pearl tones also make your intuition stronger and help you recover from the inside.
Leo
The Sun makes Leo sparkle. Gold, orange, and royal red make you more charming and a better leader. During Navratri 2025, bright yellow also builds confidence and brings out spiritual dedication.
Virgo
Virgo is in line with Mercury's refining. Green, beige, and light yellow help you see things clearly, stay focused, and find equilibrium inside yourself. Olive tones help keep everything in balance and boost productivity even more.
Libra
This Navratri, Libra achieves balance through Venus. Pink, white, and aqua blue bring love and tranquility. Lavender also calms inner unrest and strengthens spiritual ties.
Scorpio
Scorpio is in tune with the changing energy of Mars. Burgundy, maroon, and red make you stronger and more brave. Black, when used in little amounts, keeps bad things away and clears emotional blocks.
Sagittarius
Jupiter's blessings help Sagittarius grow. Yellow, orange, and purple are colors that can help you learn and grow. Magenta makes people even more excited and interested in spiritual growth.
Capricorn
Saturn's discipline gives Capricorn strength. Navy blue, gray, and black calm energy and help you focus. This Navratri, dark green also helps with persistence and karmic equilibrium.
Aquarius
Aquarius does well with new ideas and the cosmic energy of Rahu. Electric blue, purple, and silver spark imagination and vision. Indigo also helps turn strange concepts into real-world success.
Pisces
Pisces links with Jupiter and Neptune for faith and intuition. Sea green, aqua, and light yellow colors help people be kind and have faith. White also helps with calm and spiritual harmony.
