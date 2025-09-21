Navratri 2025 Astrology Remedies: What To Offer Maa Durga Based On Your Zodiacs
Navratri 2025 is a powerful time to connect with Maa Durga and seek her blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth. According to astrology, offering specific remedies and rituals based on your zodiac sign can amplify the divine energy and help overcome obstacles unique to your star sign. By aligning your Navratri worship with personalized astrological guidance, you can deepen your devotion and invite positive transformation during this sacred festival.
Navratri 2025 Astrology Remedies
Let’s explore the ideal offerings and remedies for each zodiac sign as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani, to honour Maa Durga in the most meaningful way this Navratri.
Aries
Aries people should give Maa Durga red flowers, jaggery, and a ghee diya during Navratri 2025. Aries is a fiery sign ruled by Mars, which means that it often has a lot of energy and is always on the go. Red flowers turn this hot energy into bravery, jaggery makes harsh words and actions sweeter, and a ghee diya cleanses the inner fire. These gifts together bring Maa Durga's blessings for success, financial stability, and balanced energy.
Taurus
This Navratri, Taurus, which is ruled by Venus, will be very lucky if you give them white sweets, rice, and lotus flowers. These people cherish calm, comfort, and stability, therefore their gifts should show that. White sweets stand for harmony in relationships, rice stands for riches and stability, and lotus flowers stand for purity and dedication. By making these offerings, Taureans bring in blessings of peace, family togetherness, and financial stability.
Gemini
Gemini people get the most benefit from eating green fruits, moong dal, and tulsi leaves. Mercury, their ruler, does well when people are smart, clear, and talk to each other. Green offerings calm their busy minds, moong dal helps them focus and stay disciplined, and tulsi leaves ask for heavenly protection. These gifts help Geminis calm their fragmented energies, make better choices, and develop their love and business relationships with the help of Maa Durga.
Cancer
The Moon rules Cancer, and giving them milk, white fabric, and conch water gives them a lot of strength. People born under this sign are caring and emotional, and their love frequently comes from their family ties. Milk calms emotional storms, white fabric makes everything more pure and stable, and conch water cleans up karmic patterns. These gifts bring divine protection, help people feel better, and make sure that loved ones are safe and happy throughout this holy occasion.
Leo
The Sun rules over Leos, who are natural leaders and have a lot of charisma. Marigold flowers, scarlet linen, and pomegranates are some of the greatest things they can give to Maa Durga. Marigolds stand for brightness and happiness, red linen makes you look more powerful and in charge, and pomegranates stand for the abundance and fertility of thoughts. These gifts let Leos shine even brighter, bring them good luck, and get blessings that make them better leaders and friends without letting their egos get in the way.
Virgo
Mercury inspires Virgo natives to do well via service, clear thinking, and self-control. Wheat, honey, and green cloth are the most powerful things they can provide during Navratri. Wheat is for food and financial stability, honey stands for sweetening relationships and communication, and green cloth stands for healing and balance. Virgos offer these things to get Maa Durga's blessings for success at work, good health, and a clear mind. This helps them balance their work and family life better.
Libra
Libra, which is ruled by Venus, will have the best results with Navratri offerings of apples, sandalwood paste, and white cloth. Librans want things to be in harmony and beautiful, and these gifts fit their energies wonderfully. Apples stand for love and plenty, sandalwood paste brings tranquility and spiritual connection, and white fabric makes things more pure and balanced. These gifts can help you have better relationships, charm, and peace in both your personal and professional life.
Scorpio
Mars and Ketu rule Scorpios, which gives them a lot of powerful energy to change things. Hibiscus flowers, a mustard oil lamp, and pomegranates are the best gifts they can give. Hibiscus flowers are very connected to Goddess energy, which gets rid of bad energy. A light made of mustard oil gets rid of buried problems, while pomegranates stand for new life and growth. These gifts assist Scorpios turn their fervor into strength, boost their spiritual power, and bring them both protection and secret financial advantages.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians, who are ruled by Jupiter, should give Maa Durga turmeric, yellow sweets, and bananas. Turmeric is a holy plant that brings wisdom and cleansing. Yellow sweets bring divine grace and joy, and bananas are a sign of sustenance and teacherly benefits. These gifts help Sagittarius grow spiritually, bring them money, and make it easier for them to get advice from older people and mentors. For this sign, Navratri is a time of both learning about themselves and doing well in the outside world.
Capricorn
Saturn guides Capricorns, who need medicines that ground and stabilize them. They should bring black sesame, coconut, and a diya made of mustard oil as gifts. Black sesame calms Saturn's karmic teachings, coconut removes energy obstructions, and the mustard oil diya makes you stronger. These gifts make things easier, help you get beyond delays, and bring you blessings for long-term financial stability and consistent job advancement during Navratri 2025.
Aquarius
Aquarius is ruled by both Saturn and Rahu. The finest gifts for them are blue flowers, water in a copper pitcher, and mustard seeds. Aquarians are dreamers, yet they often have problems with karma. Blue flowers calm down restless energy, copper vessel water cleans up karmic debts, and mustard seeds get rid of bad energy. These gifts speed your progress, keep you safe from unanticipated problems, and bring good luck for new ideas and spiritual breakthroughs.
Pisces
Pisces is the most spiritual zodiac sign because it is controlled by Jupiter and Neptune. Saffron, yellow linen, and a conch shell full of water are some of their best gifts. Saffron brings higher wisdom and divine clarity, yellow fabric brings wealth and mental serenity, and the conch represents sacred sound and spiritual connection. These gifts connect Pisces with divine intuition, strengthen faith, and make room for both material and spiritual growth.
Trending Photos