Navratri 2025 Astrology Remedies: What To Offer Maa Durga Based On Your Zodiacs

6 / 13

The Sun rules over Leos, who are natural leaders and have a lot of charisma. Marigold flowers, scarlet linen, and pomegranates are some of the greatest things they can give to Maa Durga. Marigolds stand for brightness and happiness, red linen makes you look more powerful and in charge, and pomegranates stand for the abundance and fertility of thoughts. These gifts let Leos shine even brighter, bring them good luck, and get blessings that make them better leaders and friends without letting their egos get in the way.