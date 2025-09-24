Advertisement
Is Navratri Limited To India? Absolutely Not! See How This Festival Lights Up Cities Around The Globe With Garba, Dandiya, And Devotion
Is Navratri Limited To India? Absolutely Not! See How This Festival Lights Up Cities Around The Globe With Garba, Dandiya, And Devotion

Navratri, the vibrant nine-night Indian festival, is no longer confined to India. Cities across the globe, from the USA to Kenya, celebrate with Garba, Dandiya, and devotion. Indian communities abroad organize grand events, bringing music, dance, and culture to locals and diaspora alike. The festival’s spirit of unity, tradition, and joy continues to light up celebrations worldwide.

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Navratri 2025

Navratri 2025

Every autumn, India comes alive with nine nights of devotion, color, and dance—thanks to Navratri. What began as a celebration of the triumph of good over evil in India has now traveled across borders, uniting communities worldwide. From New Jersey to Nairobi, the festival proves that while nations may be divided by boundaries, cultural traditions have the power to bring people together.

For travellers, this means you don’t have to miss the festivities even if you’re away from India. With the Indian diaspora carrying traditions across continents, several countries have embraced Navratri with grandeur and enthusiasm. Let’s take a look at five nations where Navratri is celebrated with the same energy and spirit as back home.

United States

United States

In October, the US isn’t just about pumpkin spice and Halloween. Cities like New Jersey, New York, Chicago, and Houston light up with grand Garba and Dandiya nights. Large-scale events are organized by temples and associations such as the Federation of Indian Associations, drawing massive crowds. To add to the festive charm, you might even spot fafda-jalebi being served alongside nachos.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The UK, with its vibrant Indian diaspora, transforms during Navratri. Leicester, Wembley, and Birmingham are at the heart of the celebrations, hosting some of the largest Garba events in Europe. Leicester’s Navratri in particular is famous for being one of the grandest in Europe, where traditional dance, colorful outfits, and cultural unity take center stage.

Canada

Canada

Toronto and Vancouver are not only known for their dazzling Diwali celebrations but also for their lively Navratri events. Cultural groups like the Gujarat Samaj of Toronto host Garba nights that often sell out in no time. Picture yourself dancing in a kurta while maple leaves crunch underfoot—Canada beautifully blends tradition with multicultural charm, where samosas and butter tarts might just share the same buffet spread.

Australia

Australia

In Australia, Navratri unfolds under the spring skies of the Southern Hemisphere. Cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane host lively Garba nights where Indian expats and curious locals come together. The rhythm of dhol beats and the swirl of colorful attire make these gatherings an unforgettable cultural experience.

Kenya

Kenya

Kenya might come as a surprise, but it has one of the oldest and most vibrant Indian communities outside India. In cities like Nairobi and Mombasa, Navratri is a cultural highlight, celebrated with enthusiasm in temples and community centers. The fusion of African drumbeats with Gujarati folk tunes creates a unique festive vibe, while the aroma of samosas mingling with Swahili biryani adds a delightful local touch.

From the Americas to Africa, Navratri has blossomed into a global celebration. No matter where you are, the devotion to Maa Durga, the joy of dance, and the spirit of community ensure that Navratri feels like home away from home.

