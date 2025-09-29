Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2966174https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/navratri-2025-kanya-pujan-7-best-gift-ideas-to-delight-little-girls-and-make-kanjak-puja-more-special-2966174
NewsPhotosNavratri 2025 Kanya Pujan: 7 Best Gift Ideas To Delight Little Girls And Make Kanjak Puja More Special
photoDetails

Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan: 7 Best Gift Ideas To Delight Little Girls And Make Kanjak Puja More Special

Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan is a sacred ritual to honor little girls as the embodiment of Goddess Durga. Choosing the right gifts adds joy and meaning to the celebration. From sweets and toys to clothes and useful items, thoughtful presents make the girls feel truly special. Here are 7 best gift ideas to make Kanjak Puja memorable and full of blessings.

Updated:Sep 29, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Kanya Pujan

1/9
Kanya Pujan

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kanjak Puja, is one of the most sacred rituals performed during Navratri and Durga Ashtami. On this day, devotees worship young girls as the embodiment of Goddess Durga and seek their blessings. Along with offering traditional food like puri, chana, and halwa, it is customary to give them thoughtful gifts.

If you’re wondering what to gift this year, here are 7 best Kanya Pujan gift ideas that will bring joy to the little girls and make them smile.

Follow Us

Traditional Bangles and Bindis

2/9
Traditional Bangles and Bindis

Pretty bangles and colorful bindis are always loved by young girls. They not only look festive but also connect with the cultural spirit of Navratri.

Follow Us

Stationery Kits

3/9
Stationery Kits

Gifting cute stationery items like pens, crayons, sketchbooks, or pencil boxes is practical and exciting. It encourages creativity while being useful for school.

Follow Us

Hair Accessories

4/9
Hair Accessories

Colourful clips, hairbands, and ribbons make a lovely gift. They’re affordable, stylish, and perfect for adding charm to their festive look.

Follow Us

Toys and Dolls

5/9
Toys and Dolls

Nothing makes kids happier than toys. Small dolls, puzzles, or soft toys can instantly bring a smile to their faces and make the day memorable.

Follow Us

Storybooks or Comics

6/9
Storybooks or Comics

Encourage reading by gifting interesting storybooks or comics. It’s a thoughtful present that entertains while boosting imagination and learning.

Follow Us

Small Handbags or Pouches

7/9
Small Handbags or Pouches

Trendy mini handbags, purses, or pouches are both cute and functional. Little girls love carrying them around with pride.

Follow Us

Chocolates and Sweets Hampers

8/9
Chocolates and Sweets Hampers

Along with traditional prasad, a box of chocolates or sweet hampers is always a hit. It adds an extra dose of happiness to the ritual.

Follow Us

9/9

Kanya Pujan is a beautiful way to honor the divine feminine energy. By choosing thoughtful gifts like stationery, accessories, toys, or books, you can make the little girls feel special and cherished. This Navratri, let your gifts reflect love, blessings, and festive joy.

Follow Us
Navratri 2025 Kanya PujanKanjak Puja gift ideasbest gifts for little girls NavratriKanya Pujan 2025 ritualsNavratri kanya puja giftskanjak puja gifts for kidsNavratri gift ideas for kanya pujaspecial gifts for girls Navratrikanya pujan offerings 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Mithun Manhas
Last 10 BCCI Presidents: Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny, Mithun Manhas And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
Bihar To Get Seven New Trains Tomorrow, Including Three Amrit Bharat Express; Check Routes, Other Details
camera icon9
title
RCB
Virat Kohli To Phil Salt: RCB Join Gemini AI Trend; Players Pictured With Their Younger Selves And IPL Trophy - IN PICS
camera icon14
title
Navratri
Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful
camera icon9
title
New Releases On Netflix
New OTT Releases In October 2025: From Kurukshetra To True Haunting - 8 Must-Watch Titles Dropping On Netflix - In Pics