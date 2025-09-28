Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2965814https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/navratri-vrat-dishes-2025-10-irresistible-navratri-namkeen-recipes-that-will-make-your-fasting-days-extra-flavourful-2965814
NewsPhotosNavratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful
photoDetails

Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful

Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: Who says fasting has to be bland? This Navratri, indulge in crispy, crunchy, and wholesome namkeen recipes that are not just vrat-friendly but bursting with flavor. From spiced makhanas to crunchy sabudana mixtures, these festive snacks will keep your cravings satisfied without breaking the fast.

 

Updated:Sep 28, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Navratri Tasty recipes

1/14
Navratri Tasty recipes

Navratri doesn’t have to be just about fasting—it can also be a time to enjoy delicious, vrat-friendly snacks. These 10 namkeen recipes are not only easy to prepare but also add a delightful variety to your fasting diet. Try these out and make your Navratri fasting flavorful and exciting! 

Follow Us

Farali Aloo Chaat

2/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

Farali aloo chaat is a tangy and spicy snack made from boiled potatoes, rock salt, cumin powder, and lemon juice. You can garnish it with pomegranate seeds and coriander for a fresh twist. This dish is light and perfect for quick snacking during fasting. 

 

Follow Us

Singhara Atta Samosa

3/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

If you're craving something indulgent, singhara (water chestnut) flour samosas are the answer. These crispy samosas are stuffed with a filling of spiced mashed potatoes and peanuts, and deep-fried in ghee. They’re perfect for a festive evening snack. 

Follow Us

Sabudana Vada

4/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

Sabudana vada is a crispy and flavorful snack made from soaked tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, and roasted peanuts. These fritters are deep-fried to golden perfection and are a Navratri favorite. Serve them with yogurt or green chutney for added flavor. 

Follow Us

Paneer Tikka

5/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

Paneer is a great source of protein and is allowed during Navratri fasting. Marinate paneer cubes in yogurt, rock salt, cumin powder, and black pepper, and grill them to perfection. This snack is nutritious, flavorful, and filling. 

 

Follow Us

Rajgira Puri

6/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

Rajgira (amaranth) is a highly nutritious grain allowed during fasting. Rajgira puris are made from amaranth flour, a pinch of rock salt, and a little ghee. These puris are light and pair well with any vrat-friendly sabzi or yogurt. 

Follow Us

Kuttu Ka Dosa

7/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

Kuttu (buckwheat) flour is widely used during Navratri. This dosa, made with kuttu flour, mashed potatoes, and green chilies, is a crispy and filling snack option. It can be served with coconut chutney or plain yogurt for a complete meal. 

Follow Us

Vrat Ke Dahi Vada

8/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

Made with vrat-friendly ingredients like sabudana, boiled potatoes, and rock salt, these soft dahi vadas are soaked in yogurt and drizzled with cumin powder, black pepper, and fresh coriander. It’s a refreshing and cooling snack for Navratri. 

Follow Us

Samak Rice Khichdi

9/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

Samak rice (barnyard millet) is a go-to grain during fasting. This khichdi is cooked with potatoes, peanuts, cumin seeds, and rock salt, making it a light yet filling dish that can be eaten as both a snack or a meal. 

Follow Us

Makhana Chivda

10/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is a highly popular snack during Navratri. For a healthy, crunchy snack, roast makhana with ghee, curry leaves, cumin seeds, and rock salt. You can also add peanuts and dry fruits to give it an extra crunch. 

Follow Us

Sweet Potato Chips

11/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

For a crunchy snack that’s simple to make, try sweet potato chips. Thinly slice sweet potatoes, deep fry them in ghee, and season with rock salt and pepper. These chips are a great alternative to regular potato chips during Navratri. 

Follow Us

12/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend
Follow Us

13/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

Follow Us

14/14
Navratri, Navratri 2025, Happy Navratri 2025, fasting recipes, Navratri namkeen recipes, vrat-friend

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

 

Follow Us
Navratrinavratri 2025Happy Navratri 2025Fasting recipesNavratri namkeen recipesvrat-friendly snacksNavratri special foodhealthy fasting snackssabudana recipesmakhana snacks for Navratriquick Navratri recipesNavratri 2025 food ideasNavratri vrat namkeenIndian fasting snackscrunchy Navratri treatsfestive namkeen recipesvrat-approved snacksNavratri cooking ideas
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon14
title
Navratri
Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful
camera icon9
title
New Releases On Netflix
New OTT Releases In October 2025: From Kurukshetra To True Haunting - 8 Must-Watch Titles Dropping On Netflix - In Pics
camera icon11
title
weekly numerology
Weekly Career & Finance Numerology Horoscope For September 29 - October 5: Money And Growth Tips For Numbers 1 To 9
camera icon11
title
weekly health numerology
Weekly Health Numerology Horoscope For September 29 - October 5: Health Warnings And Wellness Tips For Numbers 1 To 9
camera icon11
title
love numerology
Weekly Love Numerology Horoscope For September 29 - October 5: Romance, Family, And Emotional Tips For Numbers 1 To 9