Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful
Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: Who says fasting has to be bland? This Navratri, indulge in crispy, crunchy, and wholesome namkeen recipes that are not just vrat-friendly but bursting with flavor. From spiced makhanas to crunchy sabudana mixtures, these festive snacks will keep your cravings satisfied without breaking the fast.
Navratri doesn’t have to be just about fasting—it can also be a time to enjoy delicious, vrat-friendly snacks. These 10 namkeen recipes are not only easy to prepare but also add a delightful variety to your fasting diet. Try these out and make your Navratri fasting flavorful and exciting!
Farali Aloo Chaat
Farali aloo chaat is a tangy and spicy snack made from boiled potatoes, rock salt, cumin powder, and lemon juice. You can garnish it with pomegranate seeds and coriander for a fresh twist. This dish is light and perfect for quick snacking during fasting.
Singhara Atta Samosa
If you're craving something indulgent, singhara (water chestnut) flour samosas are the answer. These crispy samosas are stuffed with a filling of spiced mashed potatoes and peanuts, and deep-fried in ghee. They’re perfect for a festive evening snack.
Sabudana Vada
Sabudana vada is a crispy and flavorful snack made from soaked tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, and roasted peanuts. These fritters are deep-fried to golden perfection and are a Navratri favorite. Serve them with yogurt or green chutney for added flavor.
Paneer Tikka
Paneer is a great source of protein and is allowed during Navratri fasting. Marinate paneer cubes in yogurt, rock salt, cumin powder, and black pepper, and grill them to perfection. This snack is nutritious, flavorful, and filling.
Rajgira Puri
Rajgira (amaranth) is a highly nutritious grain allowed during fasting. Rajgira puris are made from amaranth flour, a pinch of rock salt, and a little ghee. These puris are light and pair well with any vrat-friendly sabzi or yogurt.
Kuttu Ka Dosa
Kuttu (buckwheat) flour is widely used during Navratri. This dosa, made with kuttu flour, mashed potatoes, and green chilies, is a crispy and filling snack option. It can be served with coconut chutney or plain yogurt for a complete meal.
Vrat Ke Dahi Vada
Made with vrat-friendly ingredients like sabudana, boiled potatoes, and rock salt, these soft dahi vadas are soaked in yogurt and drizzled with cumin powder, black pepper, and fresh coriander. It’s a refreshing and cooling snack for Navratri.
Samak Rice Khichdi
Samak rice (barnyard millet) is a go-to grain during fasting. This khichdi is cooked with potatoes, peanuts, cumin seeds, and rock salt, making it a light yet filling dish that can be eaten as both a snack or a meal.
Makhana Chivda
Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is a highly popular snack during Navratri. For a healthy, crunchy snack, roast makhana with ghee, curry leaves, cumin seeds, and rock salt. You can also add peanuts and dry fruits to give it an extra crunch.
Sweet Potato Chips
For a crunchy snack that’s simple to make, try sweet potato chips. Thinly slice sweet potatoes, deep fry them in ghee, and season with rock salt and pepper. These chips are a great alternative to regular potato chips during Navratri.
