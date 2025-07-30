Advertisement
NewsPhotosNew Baba Vanga’s July 2025 Prediction Sparks Fear After Tsunami Hits Japan, Russia
photoDetails

New Baba Vanga’s July 2025 Prediction Sparks Fear After Tsunami Hits Japan, Russia

A powerful earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami waves that reached Japan and nearby regions. The incident brought attention to an earlier prediction by manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, who had mentioned a possible disaster in July 2025. While scientists caution that earthquakes are difficult to predict, the event serves as a reminder of the importance of disaster preparedness in the earthquake-prone Pacific region.

 

Updated:Jul 30, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Earthquake in Russia

1/7
Earthquake in Russia

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 8.7 hit off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, 2025, later updated to 8.8 by the US Geological Survey. It is the most powerful quake in the region since 1952. The tremor triggered tsunami waves that reached Japan’s Hokkaido island and Russia’s Kuril Islands. Coastal regions experienced high waves, prompting tsunami warnings and alerts across the Pacific, including in the United States, Hawaii, and New Zealand.

 

Japan Meteorological Agency

2/7
Japan Meteorological Agency

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued emergency alerts, urging people to move to higher ground without delay. In response, sirens sounded across Japan and evacuation orders were issued, including at the Fukushima nuclear plant, where workers were swiftly relocated to ensure their safety.

 

New Baba Vanga of Japan

3/7
New Baba Vanga of Japan

This devastating natural disaster occurred just weeks after a prediction by Japanese manga artist and self-proclaimed clairvoyant Ryo Tatsuki went viral online. Often referred to as the "New Baba Vanga of Japan," Tatsuki had written in her 1999 manga book The Future I Saw that the seas near southern Japan would “boil” on July 5, 2025.

 

Ryo Tatsuki’s prophecy

4/7
Ryo Tatsuki’s prophecy

While the predicted disaster didn’t happen on July 5, many are now speculating that Ryo Tatsuki’s prophecy might have been meant as a warning for the entire month of July rather than a specific day. With the powerful earthquake and tsunami striking just 25 days later, people are revisiting her prediction and wondering if it pointed to a wider timeframe.

 

Twitter Reaction

5/7
Twitter Reaction

“Massive 3 Feet Tsunami Alert for the entire Coast of Japan after a Powerful Magnitude of 8.8 Earthquake in the Coast of Russia, Japanese Manga Predictor Ryo Tatsuki, The Future I Saw, who predicted the 2011 Quake did it again! Stay safe, Japan,” on user commented on X (formerly twitter).

Most powerful earthquake

6/7
Most powerful earthquake

The earthquake, considered the most powerful in the region since 1952, struck approximately 125 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a coastal city in Russia's Far East. The US Geological Survey reported it as a shallow quake, occurring at a depth of 19.3 km, and later revised its magnitude from 8 to 8.8.

 

Seismic activity

7/7
Seismic activity

Earthquakes cannot be predicted with accuracy. Although scientists can pinpoint high-risk areas based on fault lines and past seismic activity, they are unable to determine the exact time or place a quake will occur. While Ryo Tatsuki’s July 5 prediction has caught public attention, experts emphasize that the timing is purely coincidental. Seismologists agree that much more scientific research and technological advancement is needed before accurate earthquake prediction becomes possible.

 

earthquake in russiaNew Baba Vanga of JapanRyo TatsukiThe Future I SawRyo Tatsuki predictions
