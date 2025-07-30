New Baba Vanga’s July 2025 Prediction Sparks Fear After Tsunami Hits Japan, Russia

1 / 7

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 8.7 hit off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, 2025, later updated to 8.8 by the US Geological Survey. It is the most powerful quake in the region since 1952. The tremor triggered tsunami waves that reached Japan’s Hokkaido island and Russia’s Kuril Islands. Coastal regions experienced high waves, prompting tsunami warnings and alerts across the Pacific, including in the United States, Hawaii, and New Zealand.