No Visa Required: THESE 7 Foreign Destinations Are Inviting Indians, Full Trip In Less Than Rs 1 Lakh

Barbados is an island nation located in the eastern Caribbean, known for its stunning beaches, rich cultural heritage, and tropical climate. As the easternmost island in the Caribbean, it sits in the Atlantic Ocean, with its capital and largest city being Bridgetown. Barbados is famous for its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and coral reefs, making it a popular destination for tourists seeking sun, sea, and outdoor activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving.