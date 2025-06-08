Advertisement
No Visa Required: THESE 7 Foreign Destinations Are Inviting Indians, Full Trip In Less Than Rs 1 Lakh
No Visa Required: THESE 7 Foreign Destinations Are Inviting Indians, Full Trip In Less Than Rs 1 Lakh

Cheapest Visa-Free Countries For Indian: Dreaming of an international getaway without breaking the bank? For Indian travelers, several fantastic destinations don’t require a visa, making it easier to explore new cultures and landscapes.

 

Updated:Jun 08, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
THESE 7 Foreign Destinations Are Inviting Indians

THESE 7 Foreign Destinations Are Inviting Indians

In this gallery, we’ve rounded up 7 visa-free countries where you can travel on a budget. From pristine beaches to vibrant cities, these affordable destinations offer a wealth of experiences without the hassle of visa applications. Ready to pack your bags? Let's take a quick look at the most cost-effective and visa-free countries to add to your travel list, offering full trips for under Rs 1 Lakh.

 

Samoa

Samoa

Samoa is a small island nation located in the South Pacific Ocean, halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand. It is part of Polynesia and consists of two main islands, Upolu and Savai'i, along with several smaller islands. The capital, Apia, is situated on Upolu. Samoa is known for its vibrant culture, lush tropical landscapes, and pristine beaches. 

 

Barbados

Barbados

Barbados is an island nation located in the eastern Caribbean, known for its stunning beaches, rich cultural heritage, and tropical climate. As the easternmost island in the Caribbean, it sits in the Atlantic Ocean, with its capital and largest city being Bridgetown. Barbados is famous for its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and coral reefs, making it a popular destination for tourists seeking sun, sea, and outdoor activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving.  

 

Nepal

Nepal

Nepal is renowned for its dramatic landscapes, including the Himalayas, which contain some of the world’s highest peaks, such as Mount Everest. The capital and largest city is Kathmandu, which serves as the cultural, economic, and political center of the country.  

 

Bhutan

Bhutan

Bhutan is a small, landlocked kingdom nestled in the eastern Himalayas, bordered by India and China. Known for its stunning mountainous landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and strong commitment to environmental conservation, Bhutan is often referred to as the "Last Shangri-La." The capital, Thimphu, is a blend of traditional Bhutanese architecture and modern development, while the country's overall population remains small and predominantly rural. 

 

Maldives

Maldives

The Maldives is a tropical paradise located in the Indian Ocean, southwest of Sri Lanka and India. It is an archipelago of 26 atolls, made up of over 1,000 coral islands, known for their stunning white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life. The country's capital, Malé, is one of the world's smallest capitals but serves as the hub for its political, economic, and cultural activities. 

 

Mauritius

Mauritius

Mauritius is an island nation located in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar and the African continent. Known for its pristine beaches, turquoise lagoons, and lush tropical forests, Mauritius is a popular tourist destination offering a mix of natural beauty and cultural diversity. The island's capital and largest city, Port Louis, serves as the country’s economic and political hub. 

 

Serbia

Serbia

Serbia is a landlocked country located in Southeast Europe, in the central and western Balkans. Culturally, Serbia is known for its traditions in art, music, literature, and sports. Serbian music includes a mix of traditional folk styles and modern genres, and the country is home to the world-famous Exit Festival, an annual music event held in the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad. 

 

Senegal

Senegal

Senegal is a country located on the west coast of Africa, bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the west, and neighboring countries like Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau. The capital city, Dakar, is a bustling metropolis known for its vibrant culture, historic significance, and role as a key political and economic center in West Africa. Economically, Senegal relies on agriculture, fishing, and mining, but its economy is increasingly diversified with growing sectors like telecommunications and tourism. (Image Credit: Wikipedia)

 

