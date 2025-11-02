November 2025 Monthly Tarot Reading: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And For Angel Message
As we step into the mystical energy of November 2025, the Tarot reveals powerful insights to help you navigate the month ahead with clarity and confidence. Whether you’re seeking guidance in love, career, or personal growth, the cards hold divine messages meant just for you.
November 2025 Monthly Tarot Reading
Discover your lucky number, lucky color, and a special angel message that will light your path and help you make the most of this transformative month as shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer.
Aries
November asks you to trade hurry for heat—direct, steady, and intentional. Open the month by cleaning your runway: clear a small debt, answer a pending message, fix that nagging household thing. Each tiny completion returns wattage to your core. At work, lead with a crisp brief and one strategic request that unlocks resources or approval; respect your limits so you can keep your promises. Finances benefit from “less but better”—delay impulse buys, invest in the tool or training that compounds. Relationships thrive when you remember to pace your fire; listen first, then speak in clean, kind sentences. If frustration spikes, move your body in short bursts to reset your nervous system. Around mid-month, a conversation removes guesswork; clarity lands like fresh air. By month’s end, you’ll see proof that measured courage beats noisy urgency—one green light, one quiet win, one door widening. Angel Message: “Aim once, then move with grace.” Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Cinnamon Red
Taurus
Your season of patient building continues, but November adds a flexible spine. Early weeks bring stacked responsibilities; triage with tenderness. Keep what is truly yours, renegotiate what needs time, release what only drains. Quality is your calling card—add a buffer to timelines and let your craft speak. Money prefers incremental upgrades: cancel one leak, automate one savings transfer, and price your work with honest dignity. Love wants presence, not performance; simple rituals—shared breakfasts, slow walks, regular check-ins—restore trust. Your body asks for gentleness: relaxed jaws, hip openers, warm meals. Mid-month, an elder, mentor, or practical friend offers advice that dissolves a stubborn worry; act on one suggestion immediately. Refresh a corner of your home or altar and you’ll feel your spirit exhale. By the end, consistent care sprouts visible shoots. Angel Message: “Roots first, then tender growth.” Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Fern Green
Gemini
Your ideas multiply, but November rewards the one you carry to shore. Begin by reigning in inputs: batch replies, cap your tabs, and turn one decision into your compass. Draft a one-page plan—goal, audience, message, milestones—and pin it where you’ll see it daily. Collaborations brighten mid-month; ask better questions and listen for the useful sentence hidden in casual chatter. Money improves when you bypass a familiar shortcut and choose the slow fix that lasts. Your sleep and hydration are non-negotiable—intuition goes out when your battery is low. In love and friendship, curiosity heals what assumptions injured; choose presence over cleverness. Declutter your digital life in the last third of the month to make space for a crisp new opportunity. Speak your intention out loud to seal it; your voice is a wand when used with focus. Angel Message: “Choose a lane; the road appears.” Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Sunlit Yellow
Cancer
Home is your lighthouse this month, and tending it tends you. November invites an edit of your emotional ecosystem: fewer draining obligations, more nourishing rhythms. Bless the kitchen, clear a drawer, and reweave family routines with realism. Work moves when you build a soft container—batch tasks, leave margins, keep snacks and water close. Money choices sharpen as your self-talk softens; clarity grows from compassion. In love, ask for a small, specific act that signals safety—people want to show up for you when they know how. Dreams and symbols are precise; keep a bedside note to catch the line that guides your day. A water ritual—bath, river walk, temple tank—resets your tide mid-month. By the end, you’ll feel less overstretched and more rooted in a steady, self-honoring peace. Tender doesn’t mean fragile; it means accurate. Angel Message: “Your sensitivity is sacred instruction.” Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Moon-Pearl
Leo
The spotlight feels warmer, kinder, and collaborative in November. Early on, a wobble—feedback, delay, micro-drama—tests your composure. Choose dignity and let the echo fade; your crown is self-secured. Mid-month revives a creative idea with better timing; share credit generously and your reach expands. Money responds to confident structure: set a believable target, name three actions, and schedule them. Romance craves sunlight—low-stakes plans, laughter, music. Leave white space for art and movement; inspiration likes room to stretch. Toward month’s end, ritualize joy: light a candle to your gifts, thank your team, toast small wins. You’re not dimming; you’re refining the beam and learning that true leadership is 60% warmth, 40% boundaries. The applause you give others circles back amplified. Angel Message: “Lead with warmth; let ego rest.” Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Golden Amber
Virgo
Elegant systems, compassionate discipline—that’s your November spellcraft. Start with simplification: one calendar, one master list, one budget. Fix a small nag: a squeaky hinge, overdue bill, or cluttered drawer; momentum follows order. Health upgrades land easily—earlier dinners, walks after meals, steady hydration. At work, your detail alchemy turns decent plans into excellent ones; ask for the exact tool or time you need rather than silently compensating. In relationships, sincerity beats perfection; name your limits kindly and stick to them. If self-criticism spikes, write three things you did well; devotion, not punishment, sustains progress. Clean floors with intention, bless your tools, or tend plants mid-month; earthy rituals anchor prosperity. By month’s end, you harvest from what you consistently tended, not what you anxiously tracked. Angel Message: “Simplicity is sophisticated magic.” Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Soft Ivory
Libra
Before the next beginning comes a clearing. November invites graceful closure: retire an outdated role, habit, or promise and reclaim bandwidth. Work benefits from elegant boundaries—fewer meetings, cleaner briefs, more depth. Finances stabilize when you choose essentials and delay pretty distractions. Solitude becomes medicine; journaling, breathwork, or a quiet beauty ritual renews equilibrium. Love deepens through truthful inventory—say what you genuinely need, then listen. Mid-month, refresh a shelf, altar, or palette so your surroundings mirror inner poise. By the end, you’ll feel lighter, decisive, and ready to relaunch. Your chrysalis is productive even when it looks still; trust the metamorphosis you can’t yet photograph. Angel Message: “Release, and the right doors open themselves.” Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Rose Quartz
Scorpio
Your network glows this month; shared purpose multiplies power. Join the group, revive the alliance, pitch the cause—impact blooms when you stop lone-wolfing. Professionally, strategic connections and behind-the-scenes planning pay dividends; write agreements to keep generosity clear. Review shared resources and reset expectations with firm kindness. Love feels social—build intimacy through projects, learning, or service. If coupled, create something together that benefits others; purpose intensifies passion. Your intuition is electric—track dreams and déjà vu. Mid-month, a conversation reframes your future path; its ripple touches next year’s map. By month’s end, notice how supported you truly are and let yourself receive it. Receiving is also an act of strength. Angel Message: “Lift the hive, and your honey overflows.” Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Deep Teal
Sagittarius
Devotion in action—November’s mantra for you. Pick a priority (career, craft, study, or wellbeing) and keep a daily promise to it. Recognition gathers mid-month when you deliver consistently, not dramatically. Clear lingering tasks so a larger chance has room to land. Finances may feature a delayed payment or offer—steward it wisely and budget for the long arc. Your body wants grounded movement: legs, hips, breath, ideally outdoors. In love, loyalty shows up as presence and practical kindness; singles are drawn to the builder, not the distractor. Travel and learning plans benefit from realistic timelines and clean logistics. By month’s end, you’ll feel the freedom that structure gives—fewer leaks, more lift, clearer skies. Angel Message: “Consistency is the bow; your vision is the arrow.” Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue
Capricorn
Horizons widen with intention this month. Curiosity leads to teachers, courses, travel, or publishing that re-enchants your path. Think in six-to-nine-month arcs; sketch outlines, draft talks, seed offerings. Scrutinize costs for education or expansion—worthy doesn’t mean rushed. Relationships deepen through shared ideas and inspired experiences; plan a museum day, a workshop, or a starry rooftop conversation. Singles may meet someone from a different culture or discipline who steadies the heart and sparks the mind. Your system wants both movement and meaning—stretch body and worldview. Late in the month, a clear conversation shifts your map and brings a high-altitude perspective you needed. Expansion isn’t escape; it’s deliberate growth. Angel Message: “Follow the thread of wonder—it knows the way.” Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Colour: Ink Indigo
Aquarius
November is metamorphosis in quiet clothes. You’re revising inner contracts—with fear, with urgency, with an outdated self-story. Practical topics—taxes, shared budgets, inheritances, debt—ask for calm, precise handling; integrity here liberates energy elsewhere. Work favors deep dives and meaningful problem-solving; protect long focus blocks. If an ending arrives, honor it; space is the scaffold for your next chapter. In love, truth-telling about needs and boundaries unlocks trust. Your psychic radar is sharp; keep a record of dreams and synchronicities. Mid-month, release a habit that dims your voltage. By month’s end, you’ll feel lighter, stronger, and startlingly clear—like you took off a coat you didn’t know you were wearing. Angel Message: “Shed gently; rise powerfully.” Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Pisces
November spotlights your closest bonds and the art of choosing well. Contracts, collaborations, and commitments step to the front—be clear, kind, and specific. If it’s a yes, let it be wholehearted; if it’s a no, let it be graceful. Romance hums with poetry, but your deeper need is reciprocity and safety; name that truth softly and directly. Shared budgets or legal threads may need attention; clarify in writing. Professionally, partnership multiplies your magic when roles are defined. Health steadies with hydration, gentler schedules, and nervous-system care. Late in the month, a soul-level connection—romantic or creative—reveals itself through ease rather than effort. Let love reflect your wholeness, not patch your doubt. Angel Message: “Create boundaries when it comes to dealing with people.” Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Colour: Sea-Glass Lavender
