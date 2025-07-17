Numerology Predictions For Sawan 2025: Instead Of Scattering Your Energy, Channel It Through Spiritual Practices

2 / 11

This month urges you to shift from pride to love. As a natural leader, you may face spiritual tests that challenge your ego and require you to lead with humility. There’s an opportunity here for heart-opening and ego purification. Spiritual focus: Offer water to Lord Shiva daily with sincere devotion. Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 108 times before sunrise. Career: Ideal time to initiate new ventures, especially those with a spiritual or healing base. Love: Learn to express more, and soften your need for control in relationships. Watch out for: Pride, and a tendency to dominate.