October 2025 Horoscope: Commissions, Royalties, And Property Deals Bring In Money, Zodiacs

Aries has a terrific month in October. Your job prospects are strong since you can get raises, work on new projects, and meet people from all over the world. People who work for themselves or for a company receive fresh ideas, and people who are looking for work find good jobs. Commissions, royalties, and property deals bring in money. But after the 17th, borrowers and risky businesses need to be particularly careful. You need to be patient in relationships since saying things on the spur of the moment might lead to arguments. Being with family and traveling makes people happy, and getting fit makes them healthy.