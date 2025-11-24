Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988545https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/old-delhi-s-morning-food-rush-these-dawn-delicacies-pull-food-lovers-from-every-corner-2988545
NewsPhotosOld Delhi’s Morning Food Rush: These Dawn Delicacies Pull Food Lovers From Every Corner
photoDetails

Old Delhi’s Morning Food Rush: These Dawn Delicacies Pull Food Lovers From Every Corner

Old Delhi wakes up with the scent of hot ghee, frying dough and simmering gravies. The narrow lanes fill with footsteps long before sunrise because people trust the food here.

Visitors come from nearby towns and even distant cities. The charm comes from old shops that follow recipes passed down for generations. These kitchens set the tone for the day and they give Old Delhi its place in every food lover’s heart.

Updated:Nov 24, 2025, 03:06 AM IST
Follow Us

The Paratha Lane That Never Sleeps

1/7
The Paratha Lane That Never Sleeps

Chandni Chowk holds a lane known for its stuffed parathas. People arrive early because the shops start serving fresh batches at dawn. The cooks prepare dozens of fillings and every paratha carries its own flavour. The lane stays busy through the morning because visitors see this as their first stop for breakfast.

 

(Photo: https://www.tripoto.com/)

Follow Us

The Legendary Kachori That People Swear By

2/7

Old Delhi keeps some shops that have been selling kachoris for decades. The taste draws regulars who refuse to start their day without it. Many call the kachori one of the finest breakfast dishes in Old Delhi. The shop named Jung Bahadur in Chandni Chowk enjoys a huge following because people feel attached to its flavour.

 

(Photo: TripAdvisor/Abhishek Rajput)

Follow Us

Haleem That Wins Hearts Every Morning

3/7

Food lovers in Delhi carry a special fondness for Bundu ki haleem. This dish has earned a place in the city’s morning culture. People gather in large numbers because the taste sets a warm mood for the day.

 

Many visitors travel from other parts of the city because they want this dish as their first meal.

 

(Photo: Youtube/Globalecentr)

Follow Us

The Chole Kulche Rush Near Daryaganj

4/7

Chole kulche stays one of Delhi’s favourite breakfast choices. Many spots across the city serve it, but the crowd near Daryaganj grows every morning.

 

People trust the flavour here and feel drawn to its simple comfort. The rush begins early because the plates finish fast.

 

(Photo: Instagram/@india_eat_mania)

Follow Us

Nalli Nihari That Attracts Dawn Visitors

5/7

Nalli nihari brings people to Old Delhi even before the streets get crowded. Visitors head straight toward the shops near Gate Number 1 of Jama Masjid because the dish finishes early. Many treat it as a ritual because they want the warmth of this slow-cooked meal at the start of their day. The demand rises every morning.

 

(Photo: NDTV Foods)

Follow Us

Bedmi Poori That Fills The Lanes With Aroma

6/7

Bedmi poori stands tall as a classic Old Delhi breakfast. The poori comes stuffed with lentil filling and the plate includes potato sabzi and carrot pickle. People enjoy the complete meal because every bite carries a distinct taste. Shops across Chandni Chowk serve it and the crowd often forms before the shops lift their shutters.

 

(Photo: Old Delhi Foods)

Follow Us

Nagori Halwa That Defines Old Delhi Mornings

7/7

Nagori halwa holds a permanent place in Old Delhi’s breakfast culture. The small crisp puri pairs beautifully with the warm halwa. Many visitors make an early trip only for this dish. Chandni Chowk keeps several shops that serve it and each shop has regular customers who return again and again.

 

(Photo: Wander & Hunger)

Follow Us
Old Delhi BreakfastChandni Chowk Food TrailDelhi Street foodBest Breakfast in Delhi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Star Couple's Massive Combined Fortune Revealed; Check Their Source Of Earnings From Cricket, Music And...
camera icon8
title
SRH
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi And...
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For November 24- 30: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon10
title
Mauritius tourism
What A Country! 7 Coloured Earths, Dormant Volcano, Hindi-Bhojpuri Speakers, Mountains And Beaches; It's Name Is...
camera icon8
title
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Shares 7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation