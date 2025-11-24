Old Delhi’s Morning Food Rush: These Dawn Delicacies Pull Food Lovers From Every Corner

photoDetails

Old Delhi wakes up with the scent of hot ghee, frying dough and simmering gravies. The narrow lanes fill with footsteps long before sunrise because people trust the food here.

Visitors come from nearby towns and even distant cities. The charm comes from old shops that follow recipes passed down for generations. These kitchens set the tone for the day and they give Old Delhi its place in every food lover’s heart.