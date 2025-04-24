Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2890678https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/optical-illusion-spot-the-hunter-in-the-jungle-get-set-go-2890678
NewsPhotosOptical Illusion: Spot The HUNTER In The Jungle - Get, Set, Go!
photoDetails

Optical Illusion: Spot The HUNTER In The Jungle - Get, Set, Go!

Optical illusion test with answers: Optical illusions can become quite addictive and we can't give up most of the time till we solve the viral puzzle. Here's a new optical illusion for you to solve!

 

Updated:Apr 24, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Spot The HUNTER In The Jungle

1/4
Spot The HUNTER In The Jungle

A picture on social media has left everyone baffled! Optical illusions are widely popular and people get addicted to them, trying to solve the puzzle! Of course, not everyone succeeds but people find it difficult to give up, till they have solved the puzzle. The challenge is further compounded by the fact that it has to be solved within a stipulated time frame!

 

Follow Us

You have 17 seconds to solve it!

2/4
You have 17 seconds to solve it!

In this lush green forest, you have to find a hunter. You will get no more than 17 seconds to solve this, so set the timer running on your mobile phone. Now, focus on the photo, concentrate and try to find the hunter in the lush green forest! Try, try harder, you will surely be successful!

 

Follow Us

Can you spot the hunter?

3/4
Can you spot the hunter?

If you have not been able to discover the hidden hunter in this photo, then try to look carefully under the tree which is lit by sunlight. This will help you reach the right conclusion! The fact is, the green background completely camouflages the hunter, and so, it's difficult to discover him! Still can't make out where the hunter is? Check out the picture below!

 

Follow Us

Optical illusions are fun

4/4
Optical illusions are fun

Optical illusions are fun and addictive! If you failed to spot the hunter within 17 seconds, don't worry. Practice makes a man perfect. Solve more puzzles to sharpen your concentration. And if you are among those rare few who discovered the hunter within 17 seconds, well you are definitely a genius, Congratulations!

Follow Us
Optical illusion optical illusions optical illusion images Optical Illusion Testspot the hunter
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon4
title
Optical illusion optical illusions optical illusion images Optical Illusion Test
Optical Illusion: Spot The HUNTER In The Jungle - Get, Set, Go!
camera icon8
title
T20 Cricket Records
8 Players Who Reached Fastest To 12000 Runs: Chris Gayle Leads, Rohit Sharma Joins The 12,000-Run Club - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Rohit Sharma U19 batchmates
7 Rohit Sharma’s U19 Teammates Who Triumphed In The IPL: David Warner, Ravindra Jadeja & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
PFRDA
NPS New Rule 2025: PFRDA Notification To Close NPS Account For THESE Subscribers
camera icon7
title
SBI
4 Banks Offering Special FDs Till Date --Check Last Date, Latest Interest Rates And More
NEWS ON ONE CLICK