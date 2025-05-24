People Belonging To These Zodiacs Are Most Impatient - Find Out

5 / 6

Capricorns are very focused on their goals and value their own time as well as the time of others. They want things to be better, and when individuals or situations waste their time, they get very angry. Capricorn doesn't appreciate it when others make excuses, take too long, or have to say the same thing over and over. They typically show their impatience by taking over a task, making decisions, or closing down emotionally when things don't go quickly enough.