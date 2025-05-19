People With THESE Zodiacs Get Angry Very Easily

2 / 5

Geminis may not appear like the sort to get upset right away, but their emotions can shift quickly. Their minds are always racing, and when they get stressed or angry, they typically let it out by saying mean things or making snarky comments. When a Gemini gets mad, they might be unpredictable. One minute they're quiet, and the next they're snapping. They might not even recall half of what they said in the heat of the moment, but their words can hurt a lot when they're angry.