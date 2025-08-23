Pitru Paksha 2025: Rare Lunar-Solar Eclipse Alignment May Bring Wealth And Success For THESE 4 Zodiac Signs

5 / 6

Pisces natives are likely to receive promising opportunities in their professional life. This period is also favorable for beginning work on new business plans. Those in advertising and marketing will get a platform to display their creativity and skills. Support from old connections may bring significant benefits, and long-pending money could be recovered. During this time, you will experience your mother’s affection and blessings. A spiritual journey or pilgrimage may also take place, filling your heart with peace and happiness.