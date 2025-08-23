Advertisement
Pitru Paksha 2025: Rare Lunar-Solar Eclipse Alignment May Bring Wealth And Success For THESE 4 Zodiac Signs

During Pitru Paksha, people honor their ancestors and make offerings for their peace. This year, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7, marked by both a solar and lunar eclipse at its start and end. This rare coincidence is expected to bring special benefits to four zodiac signs.

 

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse

The final lunar eclipse of the year will occur on September 7, coinciding with the start of Pitru Paksha, while a solar eclipse will take place on September 21, the concluding day. This rare alignment of eclipses during Pitru Paksha is believed to bring great fortune for four zodiac signs, offering growth and success in areas ranging from finances to career. 

 

Libra

Libra

Libra natives are likely to receive results beyond their expectations during this period. At the workplace, they may get opportunities to take on tasks of their choice, boosting their enthusiasm and energy. Government employees could see their long-awaited transfer requests fulfilled. This phase also brings chances of securing a new job, making it highly favorable for career growth and success. Alongside professional progress, they will enjoy quality time with their loved ones, strengthening family bonds and creating joyful moments.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives may find the doors of happiness opening during this period. Success will come with comparatively less effort, and financial stability will strengthen as new sources of income emerge. The family environment will become more harmonious, with strong support from loved ones. Working professionals will receive full cooperation from colleagues, making it easier to complete tasks smoothly. Mental stress will ease, leading to greater focus and improvement in work performance.

 

Aries

Aries

Aries: Aries natives are likely to see significant gains in business and may also embark on short-distance journeys. Important decisions will need to be made, while fresh opportunities for profit are set to emerge. New avenues of income will open, helping them save money effectively. Those working in media, publishing, or related fields may receive special benefits. Support from siblings will strengthen family bonds, self-confidence will rise, and relationships with their spouse will grow closer and more harmonious.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Pisces natives are likely to receive promising opportunities in their professional life. This period is also favorable for beginning work on new business plans. Those in advertising and marketing will get a platform to display their creativity and skills. Support from old connections may bring significant benefits, and long-pending money could be recovered. During this time, you will experience your mother’s affection and blessings. A spiritual journey or pilgrimage may also take place, filling your heart with peace and happiness.

 

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

