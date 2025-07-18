Plan The Ultimate Rainy Getaway: India’s 10 Most Stunning Monsoon Waterfalls
Plan the perfect monsoon escape with a visit to India’s most breathtaking waterfalls. From the milky Dudhsagar to the towering Nohkalikai, these natural wonders come alive during the rainy season. Witness the lush greenery, misty surroundings, and roaring waters at their peak beauty. Whether you're a nature lover or thrill-seeker, these waterfalls offer unforgettable rainy-season experiences.
When monsoon paints the Indian landscape in lush greens and fills rivers to the brim, it also breathes life into the country’s majestic waterfalls. From thundering giants in the Western Ghats to serene cascades tucked in the Northeast, these natural wonders are at their best during the rainy season.
Here are 10 iconic waterfalls you must experience this monsoon.
Dudhsagar Falls, Goa
The Milky Marvel of the Western Ghats
Located on the Goa-Karnataka border, Dudhsagar Falls gets its name from its milky appearance as water rushes down from a height of 310 meters. Surrounded by dense forests and best viewed from a train journey through the Braganza Ghats, this waterfall turns into a roaring beauty during monsoon, making it a top seasonal attraction.
Jog Falls, Karnataka
India’s Second-Highest Plunge Waterfall
Jog Falls, located on the Sharavathi River, becomes an awe-inspiring sight during the monsoon when it flows at full capacity. The segmented streams – Raja, Rani, Rocket, and Roarer – blend into a single thunderous cascade, falling from 253 meters. It’s a must-visit for waterfall lovers and photographers.
Athirappilly Falls, Kerala
The ‘Niagara of India’
Tumbling from a height of 80 feet, Athirappilly Falls is Kerala’s most famous waterfall. Monsoon enhances its volume, and the surrounding Sholayar forest comes alive with mist and greenery. It's also a popular filming location for Indian movies and offers a scenic escape.
Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya
India’s Tallest Plunge Waterfall
Plunging from a height of 340 meters, Nohkalikai near Cherrapunji is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. Fed by monsoon rains, it becomes more dramatic with dense clouds, rainbows, and a turquoise plunge pool below, making it a breathtaking view.
Bhagsu Falls, Himachal Pradesh
A Himalayan Monsoon Delight
Tucked near McLeod Ganj, Bhagsu Falls is a scenic retreat for travelers seeking a peaceful getaway. The monsoon turns the small stream into a gushing cascade, surrounded by lush hills and offering a refreshing dip for visitors.
Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu
The Smoking Rock Waters
Known as the “Niagara of South India,” Hogenakkal Falls is formed by the River Kaveri. During the monsoon, the river swells, creating a dramatic spectacle of smoky, forceful water crashing over rugged rocks. Coracle rides (when permitted) add thrill to the experience.
Chitrakote Falls, Chhattisgarh
The Mini-Niagara of India
Also called the Niagara Falls of India, Chitrakote is the widest waterfall in the country, especially magnificent during the monsoon. Falling from a height of 30 meters over a horseshoe-shaped cliff, the Indravati River creates a powerful and scenic spectacle amidst the lush forest.
Kempty Falls, Uttarakhand
Mussoorie’s Monsoon Jewel
Located near Mussoorie, Kempty Falls is a favourite among families and tourists. The water volume increases significantly during the monsoon, offering a fun and refreshing experience. Surrounded by mountains and accessible via short hikes or ropeways, it’s a great picnic spot.
Soochipara Falls, Kerala
A Hidden Gem in Wayanad
Also known as Sentinel Rock Waterfalls, Soochipara cascades from about 200 meters and is surrounded by thick forest. Monsoon gives it a renewed energy, and the trek through tea estates and lush greenery adds to the adventure.
Barehipani Falls, Odisha
A Twin-Tiered Wonder in Simlipal
Falling from a height of 399 meters in two distinct drops, Barehipani Falls is Odisha’s tallest waterfall. Set within the Simlipal National Park, this lesser-known beauty becomes vibrant during the monsoon and offers a rare combination of wildlife and waterfall trekking.
Monsoon is more than just rain in India — it’s a season of renewal and natural grandeur. These 10 iconic waterfalls, each unique in form and flow, turn magical during the rainy months. Whether you seek adventure, photography, or tranquility, these monsoon waterfalls promise unforgettable experiences.
