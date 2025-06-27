Advertisement
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats

Escape into the serene beauty of Kerala's Western Ghats with these 8 breathtaking hill stations, perfect for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and peaceful retreats. From tea-covered hills to misty forests, each destination offers a unique charm and refreshing experience.

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
Kerala’s Western Ghats are a treasure trove of misty mountains, lush greenery, and cool climates. These hill stations offer an enchanting escape from the heat and hustle of daily life. Whether you're a nature lover, a trekking enthusiast, or just someone seeking peace, these destinations promise unforgettable memories.

Munnar – The Queen of Hill Stations

Munnar – The Queen of Hill Stations

Famous for: Tea plantations, waterfalls, and rolling hills

Munnar is undoubtedly Kerala’s most iconic hill station. Located at around 1,600 meters above sea level, it is covered with vast tea estates, winding roads, and scenic valleys. The fresh mountain air, coupled with attractions like Eravikulam National Park and Anamudi Peak, makes it a must-visit.

Wayanad – A Blend of Nature and Culture

Wayanad – A Blend of Nature and Culture

Famous for: Wildlife, caves, and spice plantations

Wayanad offers a unique mix of dense forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and tribal culture. Adventure lovers can explore Edakkal Caves, trek to Chembra Peak, or enjoy the beauty of Meenmutty and Soochipara waterfalls. The cool, misty climate adds to its allure year-round.

Thekkady – Where Forests Whisper and Elephants Roam

Thekkady – Where Forests Whisper and Elephants Roam

Famous for: Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary and boating

Nestled in the Idukki district, Thekkady is a paradise for nature lovers. The Periyar Lake and Sanctuary offer boat rides through thick forests, with chances of spotting elephants and exotic birds. It's also known for spice gardens and Ayurvedic therapies.

Vagamon – The Hidden Gem of Kerala

Vagamon – The Hidden Gem of Kerala

Famous for: Pine forests, meadows, and paragliding

Vagamon remains less commercialised and is perfect for those seeking solitude. With its lush green valleys, pine forests, and gentle hills, it's ideal for trekking, meditation, and adventure activities like paragliding. It’s a great offbeat alternative to crowded tourist spots.

Ponmudi – The Golden Peak

Ponmudi – The Golden Peak

Famous for: Trekking trails, butterfly parks, and scenic drives

Located near Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi offers winding roads through tea gardens and misty landscapes. It’s known for its diverse flora and fauna, with golden-hued valleys that shine during sunrise. It’s an ideal destination for weekend trips and nature walks.

Peermade – Tranquility in Every Breeze

Peermade – Tranquility in Every Breeze

Famous for: Coffee and spice plantations, misty hills

Peermade, once the summer retreat of Travancore kings, lies quietly in the Western Ghats. The area is rich in coffee, tea, and cardamom plantations. It’s a calm hill station perfect for laid-back vacations, scenic photography, and plantation tours.

Malakkappara – The Road Less Travelled

Malakkappara – The Road Less Travelled

Famous for: Scenic routes, tea estates, and untouched nature

Malakkappara is a remote hill station located on the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Surrounded by dense forests and tea gardens, it’s best explored via a scenic drive through Athirappilly. It offers raw natural beauty and serene landscapes.

Nelliyampathy – The Cloud-Kissed Retreat

Nelliyampathy – The Cloud-Kissed Retreat

Famous for: Secluded charm, viewpoints, and orange farms

Often referred to as the ‘Ooty of Kerala,’ Nelliyampathy is a quiet hill station near Palakkad. It features cool weather, mist-covered mountains, and lush plantations. Seethargundu Viewpoint offers panoramic views of the valley, perfect for sunrise and sunset lovers.

Kerala’s Western Ghats offer more than just scenic beauty — they’re a blend of adventure, tranquility, and cultural richness. Whether you want to sip tea in Munnar, explore wildlife in Thekkady, or escape to the quiet corners of Vagamon, these hill stations promise soul-refreshing experiences.

