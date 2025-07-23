Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2935544https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/planning-a-colourful-getaway-visit-these-9-most-vibrant-and-beautiful-villages-around-the-world-2935544
NewsPhotosPlanning A Colourful Getaway? Visit These 9 Most Vibrant And Beautiful Villages Around The World
photoDetails

Planning A Colourful Getaway? Visit These 9 Most Vibrant And Beautiful Villages Around The World

Add a burst of colour to your travel adventures by exploring the world’s most vibrant villages. From the pastel-painted streets of Italy's Burano to the blue-hued houses of India's Jodhpur, each village tells a unique cultural story. These stunning spots are perfect for photography, cultural immersion, and unforgettable memories.

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Follow Us

1/11

Want to brighten your Instagram feed or simply soak in the beauty of vibrant streets, rainbow-hued homes, and culturally rich communities? From Europe to Asia, the world is filled with postcard-perfect villages that feel straight out of a painting.

Let’s explore 9 of the most colourful villages around the globe that should be on every traveler’s bucket list.

Follow Us

Burano, Italy – A Painter’s Dream by the Lagoon

2/11
Burano, Italy – A Painter’s Dream by the Lagoon

Located near Venice, Burano is known for its vividly painted fishermen’s houses lined along narrow canals. Legend says the houses were painted bright so sailors could spot them in the fog. Each home is a splash of color, creating a visual treat at every turn.

Follow Us

Chefchaouen, Morocco – The Blue Pearl of Africa

3/11
Chefchaouen, Morocco – The Blue Pearl of Africa

Tucked in the Rif Mountains, this Moroccan town is famous for its blue-washed buildings and alleys. The blue symbolizes the sky and heaven, making it a spiritual haven as well as a photographer's paradise.

Follow Us

Jodhpur, India – The Blue City of Rajasthan

4/11
Jodhpur, India – The Blue City of Rajasthan

In contrast to Morocco’s Chefchaouen, Jodhpur’s old town also glows in various shades of blue. Originally painted to signify Brahmin homes, it now gives the entire city a cool, magical glow under the harsh desert sun.

Follow Us

Bo-Kaap, South Africa – A Kaleidoscope of Culture

5/11
Bo-Kaap, South Africa – A Kaleidoscope of Culture

This vibrant Cape Town neighborhood is full of brightly painted houses that reflect the area's multicultural history. Once home to freed slaves, the colorful homes now symbolize freedom and heritage.

Follow Us

Gamcheon Culture Village, South Korea – The Art Village

6/11
Gamcheon Culture Village, South Korea – The Art Village

Built on a steep mountain slope in Busan, this village was transformed into a giant art project with bold murals, quirky sculptures, and brightly painted houses. It’s a perfect blend of color and creativity.

Follow Us

Cinque Terre, Italy – The Rainbow Riviera

7/11
Cinque Terre, Italy – The Rainbow Riviera

This cluster of five seaside villages on Italy’s Ligurian Coast features pastel-toned houses built into cliffs, overlooking turquoise waters. Each village offers a unique burst of color and charm, best explored by foot or boat.

Follow Us

Santorini’s Oia, Greece – White and Blue Wonder

8/11
Santorini’s Oia, Greece – White and Blue Wonder

Though primarily white, Santorini's iconic domes and details in deep blue make it one of the most aesthetically pleasing and recognizable villages in the world. The contrast against the Aegean Sea is absolutely stunning.

Follow Us

Guanajuato, Mexico – A Colourful Colonial Gem

9/11
Guanajuato, Mexico – A Colourful Colonial Gem

This UNESCO-listed city is a vivid mosaic of buildings in pink, green, yellow, and orange, all set against a mountainous backdrop. Its winding alleys, historical sites, and rich culture make it a must-visit.

Follow Us

Mawlynnong, India – Asia’s Cleanest Village

10/11
Mawlynnong, India – Asia’s Cleanest Village

Nestled in Meghalaya, this lesser-known Indian village is not only spotlessly clean but also beautifully adorned with bamboo houses, flowering gardens, and scenic greenery. The natural colors blend seamlessly with man-made beauty.

Follow Us

11/11

Colour doesn’t just brighten a space — it tells stories of tradition, resilience, and community. These villages aren’t just travel destinations; they’re living canvases that bring culture to life. So pack your bags and follow the colors — from Italy to India, there’s a vibrant corner of the world waiting to inspire you.

Follow Us
colourful villages in the worldvibrant travel destinationsmost colorful places to visitbucket list travel villagescolourful villages in Europecolourful towns in Indiaunique travel experiencesbest villages to visit globallyInstagram-worthy travel spotsscenic colourful places
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
10 safest countries in the world
Meet World's Safest Countries In July 2025: Latest Ranking Puts THIS Country At Top; Check Ranks Of India, US, Pakistan
camera icon8
title
US-India trade deal
Asim Munir’s Shadow, Agricultural Battle, And Steel Standoff: 8 Reasons Why India Is Turning Cold On Trump’s Trade Deal And Recalibrating China Ties
camera icon7
title
Nora Fatehi
7 Times Nora Fatehi Set The Internet On Fire With Her Glamorous Looks
camera icon8
title
IPL
4 Replacement Players Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis And...
camera icon10
title
mobility
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World 2025: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Miss List — No. 8 Will Surprise You! Check Full List Here
NEWS ON ONE CLICK