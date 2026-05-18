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NewsPhotosPlanning a Goa trip? Add these 5 Goan foods to your bucket list
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Planning a Goa trip? Add these 5 Goan foods to your bucket list

Goa is not just famous for its beaches and nightlife, but its vibrant food culture is equally irresistible. Influenced by Portuguese traditions and coastal flavours, Goan cuisine offers a delicious mix of seafood, spices, coconut, and rich desserts. From spicy curries to sweet treats, here are 5 famous Goan dishes that every food lover must try while visiting the sunshine state.

Updated:May 18, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
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Fish Curry

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Fish Curry

A staple in every Goan household, Fish Curry Rice is known for its tangy and spicy coconut-based gravy served with steamed rice. Made with fresh local fish, this dish perfectly captures the coastal flavours of Goa.

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Pork Vindaloo

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Pork Vindaloo

Pork Vindaloo is one of Goa’s most iconic dishes, influenced by Portuguese cuisine. Prepared with vinegar, garlic, red chillies, and spices, the dish is famous for its fiery flavour and rich aroma.

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Bebinca

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Bebinca

Bebinca is Goa’s traditional layered dessert made using coconut milk, eggs, sugar, and flour. Soft, rich, and slightly caramelised, it is especially popular during festivals and celebrations.

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Prawn Balchão

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Prawn Balchão

Prawn Balchão is a spicy and tangy prawn pickle-like curry packed with bold flavours. Usually enjoyed with rice or bread, this dish is loved for its unique blend of spices and vinegar.

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Chicken Xacuti

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Chicken Xacuti

Chicken Xacuti is a flavourful Goan curry prepared with roasted spices, coconut, and poppy seeds. Its thick texture and aromatic taste make it a must-try dish for anyone visiting Goa.

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