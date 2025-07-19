Planning A Road Trip From Chandigarh? Here Are 5 Scenic Routes You Must Try

1 / 7

Whether you're a nature lover, a mountain chaser, or someone who just enjoys the open road, Chandigarh is the perfect starting point for memorable road trips. Surrounded by the majestic Shivalik range and within reach of Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, the city offers easy access to some of North India's most scenic drives.

Here are 5 stunning road trip routes you must take from Chandigarh to refresh your soul and fill your camera roll in 2025.