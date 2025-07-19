Advertisement
Planning A Road Trip From Chandigarh? Here Are 5 Scenic Routes You Must Try

Looking for the perfect road trip from Chandigarh? Explore these 5 scenic routes that take you through majestic hills, peaceful valleys, spiritual towns, and vibrant cultural hubs. Whether you're chasing mountain views or heritage vibes, these road trips offer the best of North India. Pack your bags and set off for a refreshing journey in 2025 with breathtaking landscapes and smooth drives.

Updated:Jul 19, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
1/7

Whether you're a nature lover, a mountain chaser, or someone who just enjoys the open road, Chandigarh is the perfect starting point for memorable road trips. Surrounded by the majestic Shivalik range and within reach of Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, the city offers easy access to some of North India's most scenic drives.

Here are 5 stunning road trip routes you must take from Chandigarh to refresh your soul and fill your camera roll in 2025.

Chandigarh to Manali – For Mountain Lovers

2/7
Chandigarh to Manali – For Mountain Lovers

Route: Chandigarh → Mandi → Kullu → Manali

Distance: Approx. 300 km | Time: 8–10 hours

This iconic road trip is every traveler’s dream. As you drive along the winding roads through Mandi and Kullu, the view transforms from plains to lush valleys, rivers, and snow-capped peaks. The Beas River runs parallel to your path for most of the journey, offering plenty of scenic photo stops. It’s an ideal trip for adventure seekers and honeymooners alike.

Chandigarh to Dharamshala – For Spiritual Serenity

3/7
Chandigarh to Dharamshala – For Spiritual Serenity

Route: Chandigarh → Una → Kangra → Dharamshala

Distance: Approx. 250 km | Time: 6–7 hours

If you’re looking for peace, calm, and a hint of Tibetan culture, Dharamshala makes for a perfect escape. The road winds through the lower hills of Himachal and leads you to the spiritual home of the Dalai Lama. Don’t forget to stop at Kangra Fort and take in the view of the Dhauladhar ranges as you enter the charming hill town.

Chandigarh to Rishikesh – For River Vibes and Yoga Retreats

4/7
Chandigarh to Rishikesh – For River Vibes and Yoga Retreats

Route: Chandigarh → Haridwar → Rishikesh

Distance: Approx. 220 km | Time: 5–6 hours

This road trip takes you to the yoga capital of the world—Rishikesh. The journey passes through the spiritual town of Haridwar, where the Ganga Aarti is a must-see. As you reach Rishikesh, the drive along the Ganga river with glimpses of ashrams, suspension bridges, and white-water rapids adds to the charm. Great for a weekend detox from city life.

Chandigarh to Tirthan Valley – For Hidden Gem Hunters

5/7
Chandigarh to Tirthan Valley – For Hidden Gem Hunters

Route: Chandigarh → Mandi → Aut → Banjar → Tirthan Valley

Distance: Approx. 265 km | Time: 8–9 hours

For those who love quiet, offbeat destinations, Tirthan Valley is a scenic paradise untouched by commercial tourism. Nestled in the Great Himalayan National Park, the drive offers forested roads, waterfalls, and charming wooden homes. It's ideal for fishing, trekking, or just unwinding by the river. The road is slightly tricky but totally worth it.

Chandigarh to Amritsar – For Heritage and Food Lovers

6/7
Chandigarh to Amritsar – For Heritage and Food Lovers

Route: Chandigarh → Ludhiana → Jalandhar → Amritsar

Distance: Approx. 230 km | Time: 4–5 hours

While not a mountain destination, this road trip is rich in culture and flavors. Visit the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and Wagah Border—all in a single trip. The highways are smooth and lined with dhabas serving authentic Punjabi food. It’s perfect for families, history buffs, and foodies alike.

7/7

From snow-capped peaks to spiritual riversides and cultural hubs, these scenic road trips from Chandigarh have something for every kind of traveler. So fuel up your car, gather your favorite playlist, and set off on a journey filled with adventure, peace, and unforgettable landscapes in 2025.

