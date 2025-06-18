Planning A Summer Break? Discover 9 Cool And Scenic Places Near Delhi To Escape The Heat

1 / 11

As the temperature in Delhi soars above 40°C, the need for a quick escape from the relentless heat becomes more than just a luxury—it’s a necessity. Thankfully, there are several cool getaways just a few hours away that offer a refreshing break. From hill stations to lakeside retreats, here are 9 rejuvenating places near Delhi where you can beat the heatwave and unwind amidst nature.