Planning A Summer Break? Discover 9 Cool And Scenic Places Near Delhi To Escape The Heat

Delhi summers can be brutally hot, with temperatures often soaring past 40°C. If you're looking to cool off without travelling too far, these 9 refreshing destinations near Delhi offer the perfect escape.

Updated:Jun 18, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
As the temperature in Delhi soars above 40°C, the need for a quick escape from the relentless heat becomes more than just a luxury—it’s a necessity. Thankfully, there are several cool getaways just a few hours away that offer a refreshing break. From hill stations to lakeside retreats, here are 9 rejuvenating places near Delhi where you can beat the heatwave and unwind amidst nature.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Distance from Delhi: 350 km

Travel Time: 8 hours

The queen of hill stations, Shimla remains a top pick during summers. With pine-covered hills, colonial architecture, and cool mountain air, it offers a perfect escape from Delhi's blistering heat. Don’t miss the Mall Road, Kufri, and a ride on the toy train from Kalka.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: 290 km

Travel Time: 7 hours

Known as the “Queen of Hills,” Mussoorie offers pleasant weather, stunning views of the Doon Valley, and charming attractions like Kempty Falls, Gun Hill, and Camel’s Back Road. A stroll along Mall Road with cool winds brushing your face is the perfect summer therapy.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: 300 km

Travel Time: 7-8 hours

This serene hill town, centered around the beautiful Naini Lake, is ideal for a relaxing summer getaway. Activities like boating, ropeway rides, and visiting Naina Devi Temple make it a favourite among families and couples alike.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: 250 km

Travel Time: 6-7 hours

One of the quieter and less-commercialized hill stations, Lansdowne is known for its tranquility and scenic vistas. Ideal for nature lovers and solitude seekers, it also has British-era architecture and pleasant pine-scented trails.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Distance from Delhi: 530 km

Travel Time: 12-14 hours

If you’re up for a longer road trip, Manali is well worth it. Snow-clad mountains, the Beas River, Solang Valley, and adventure activities like river rafting and paragliding make it a popular summer destination. The cool climate is a welcome relief from Delhi’s heatwave.

Dharamshala–McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala–McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

Distance from Delhi: 475 km

Travel Time: 10-12 hours

Home to the Dalai Lama, this region offers spiritual peace and refreshing air. Nestled in the Dhauladhar range, Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj are ideal for trekking, meditation, and scenic beauty. Visit Bhagsu Waterfall and Namgyal Monastery for a soul-soothing experience.

 

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: 240 km

Travel Time: 6 hours

While not a hill station, Rishikesh offers river breeze, lush forests, and spiritual calm along the Ganges. You can also try white-water rafting, camping, and yoga retreats. The evenings are pleasant, especially during the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat.

Chail, Himachal Pradesh

Chail, Himachal Pradesh

Distance from Delhi: 340 km

Travel Time: 8-9 hours

A quieter alternative to Shimla, Chail is surrounded by deodar forests and offers peaceful surroundings. The Chail Palace, cricket ground, and scenic hikes make it a great weekend destination to beat the heat.

Bhimtal, Uttarakhand

Bhimtal, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: 320 km

Travel Time: ~7-8 hours

Often overshadowed by Nainital, Bhimtal is a quieter lake town with serene landscapes. The Bhimtal Lake, aquarium island, and light boating make it perfect for a laid-back summer holiday

Whether you're looking for adventure, spiritual retreat, or just a break from the blazing sun, these destinations near Delhi promise cool climates and picturesque views. Plan your next trip wisely, and let the hills refresh your mind, body, and soul.

