Planning A Summer Escape? Visit These 10 Hill Stations Near Bangalore For Pleasant Weather

Escape the summer heat with a refreshing trip to the hills! These 10 scenic hill stations near Bangalore offer cool weather, lush greenery, and the perfect break from city life.

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
As the summer sun blazes over Bangalore, the urge to escape to cooler, greener surroundings becomes irresistible. Thankfully, the city is surrounded by some of the most beautiful hill stations in South India—perfect for a quick weekend retreat or an extended summer break. Whether you seek adventure, serenity, or just a drop in temperature, these hill stations offer the perfect escape.

Here are the top 10 hill stations near Bangalore that will help you relax, rejuvenate, and beat the heat in style.

Coorg – The Scotland of India

Coorg – The Scotland of India

Known for its lush coffee plantations, misty hills, and cool climate, Coorg (Kodagu) is around 260 km from Bangalore. With waterfalls like Abbey Falls and viewpoints like Raja’s Seat, it’s a perfect summer getaway for nature lovers.

Chikmagalur – The Coffee Capital of Karnataka

Chikmagalur – The Coffee Capital of Karnataka

Just 245 km from Bangalore, Chikmagalur offers endless hills, dense forests, and sprawling coffee estates. Visit Mullayanagiri Peak (the highest in Karnataka), enjoy plantation walks, or simply unwind in the cool breeze.

Wayanad – Where Nature and Peace Meet

Wayanad – Where Nature and Peace Meet

Located around 280 km away in Kerala, Wayanad is a misty hill station rich in biodiversity. With scenic lakes, caves, and waterfalls, it’s an ideal escape for trekkers and honeymooners alike.

Sakleshpur – A Hidden Green Gem

Sakleshpur – A Hidden Green Gem

At about 220 km from Bangalore, Sakleshpur offers untouched landscapes, historic forts, and relaxing weather. It’s perfect for short, crowd-free getaways and monsoon lovers.

Ooty – The Queen of Hill Stations

Ooty – The Queen of Hill Stations

Located approximately 270 km away, Ooty in Tamil Nadu is a timeless favorite. With its botanical gardens, boat rides on Ooty Lake, and toy train rides, it’s a family-friendly retreat from the heat.

Kodaikanal – The Princess of Hills

Kodaikanal – The Princess of Hills

About 465 km from Bangalore, Kodaikanal offers cool temperatures, pine forests, and stunning viewpoints. The serene Kodai Lake and Coaker’s Walk make it perfect for a peaceful holiday.

Yercaud – The Poor Man’s Ooty

Yercaud – The Poor Man’s Ooty

Just 230 km from Bangalore, Yercaud is a budget-friendly and less commercial alternative to Ooty. It offers beautiful lakes, gardens, and panoramic views of the Eastern Ghats.

Agumbe – Cherrapunji of the South

Agumbe – Cherrapunji of the South

Famous for its rainforest and sunset points, Agumbe lies 355 km from Bangalore. It’s one of the wettest places in South India, making it lush, misty, and perfect for monsoon treks.

BR Hills (Biligiriranga Hills) – Nature Meets Wildlife

BR Hills (Biligiriranga Hills) – Nature Meets Wildlife

At about 180 km from the city, BR Hills offers a combination of hill beauty and wildlife. It’s great for nature safaris and peaceful eco-stays amid thick forests.

Nandi Hills – A Quick Getaway

Nandi Hills – A Quick Getaway

Only 60 km from Bangalore, Nandi Hills is the most accessible weekend escape. Catch a stunning sunrise, enjoy the cool breeze, and explore Tipu Sultan’s historic summer retreat—all in one short trip.

Bangalore’s proximity to the Western and Eastern Ghats makes it a paradise for hill station lovers. Whether you're looking for a romantic escape, a solo break, or a family trip, these 10 hill stations near Bangalore offer refreshing experiences to beat the summer heat in the lap of nature.

hill stations near Bangaloresummer getawayTravel South Indianature escapeBangalore To HillsSummer Travel Ideas
NEWS ON ONE CLICK