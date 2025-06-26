Planning A Summer Escape? Visit These 10 Hill Stations Near Bangalore For Pleasant Weather

1 / 12

As the summer sun blazes over Bangalore, the urge to escape to cooler, greener surroundings becomes irresistible. Thankfully, the city is surrounded by some of the most beautiful hill stations in South India—perfect for a quick weekend retreat or an extended summer break. Whether you seek adventure, serenity, or just a drop in temperature, these hill stations offer the perfect escape.

Here are the top 10 hill stations near Bangalore that will help you relax, rejuvenate, and beat the heat in style.