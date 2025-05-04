Advertisement
Planning A Summer Getaway? Discover These 8 Indian Hill Stations That Feel Like Winter All Year

As summer temperatures soar, many seek a cool escape from the heat. Fortunately, India has several destinations where even summer feels like winter, offering crisp air and serene landscapes.

Updated:May 04, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
As the mercury rises and cities swelter in scorching heat, many dream of escaping to a cooler, more refreshing climate. Luckily, India offers several destinations where even the peak of summer feels like winter. From snow-kissed peaks to misty hills, these places offer crisp air, cozy vibes, and a perfect break from the heat.

Here are 9 Indian destinations where summer feels like winter — ideal for your next cool-weather getaway.

Dras, Ladakh (Jammu & Kashmir)

Dras, Ladakh (Jammu & Kashmir)

Why Go: Known as the "Gateway to Ladakh" and the second-coldest inhabited place on Earth, Dras remains chilly even in peak summer.

What to Expect:

Snow-capped mountains Minimal tourist crowds A surreal, winter-like landscape

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Why Go: Located at an altitude of over 12,000 feet, Spiti is a cold desert that offers icy winds and bone-chilling temperatures even in June.

What to Expect:

Stark, stunning landscapes Ancient monasteries Snow patches in summer

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Why Go: A pristine town in the Northeast, Tawang is surrounded by snow-covered peaks and often remains cold throughout the year.

What to Expect:

Tawang Monastery Sela Pass (with snow!) Cold winds and high-altitude chill

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Why Go: A classic Indian winter spot that retains its alpine climate well into summer. Expect temperatures between 10–15°C.

What to Expect:

Gondola rides with snow views Meadows blanketed with wildflowers A touch of lingering winter charm

Lachen & Lachung, Sikkim

Lachen & Lachung, Sikkim

Why Go: These twin gems in North Sikkim offer icy rivers, snow in summer, and temperatures that rarely cross 15°C.

What to Expect:

Yumthang Valley Gurudongmar Lake (often partially frozen) Serene, snow-dusted landscapes

Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

Why Go: Tucked away near the Indo-Tibetan border, Kinnaur sees cool winds and occasional summer snow at higher altitudes.

What to Expect:

Apple orchards Views of the Kinnaur Kailash range Offbeat, peaceful vibes

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli, Uttarakhand

Why Go: Primarily known as a ski destination, Auli remains refreshingly cool during summer, with snow still lingering in some patches.

What to Expect:

Cable car rides Views of Nanda Devi Pine forests and crisp air

Zuluk, Sikkim

Zuluk, Sikkim

Why Go: This lesser-known village in East Sikkim offers misty mornings, foggy views, and cool temperatures that rival winter.

What to Expect:

Winding roads with snow walls The iconic “Zig-Zag Road” Peaceful homestay experiences

So, if you're craving a break from the blazing summer sun, these winter-like Indian getaways are your perfect escape. From snow-dusted valleys to cool mountain breezes, each destination offers a refreshing retreat that feels worlds away from the heat. Pack your woollens, breathe in the crisp air, and let these cool corners of India help you chill out this summer — both literally and mentally.

hill stationMountain GetawayOffbeat IndiaIndian travel destinationsHill Stations Getaways
