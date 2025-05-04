Planning A Summer Getaway? Discover These 8 Indian Hill Stations That Feel Like Winter All Year
As summer temperatures soar, many seek a cool escape from the heat. Fortunately, India has several destinations where even summer feels like winter, offering crisp air and serene landscapes.
As the mercury rises and cities swelter in scorching heat, many dream of escaping to a cooler, more refreshing climate. Luckily, India offers several destinations where even the peak of summer feels like winter. From snow-kissed peaks to misty hills, these places offer crisp air, cozy vibes, and a perfect break from the heat.
Here are 9 Indian destinations where summer feels like winter — ideal for your next cool-weather getaway.
Dras, Ladakh (Jammu & Kashmir)
Why Go: Known as the "Gateway to Ladakh" and the second-coldest inhabited place on Earth, Dras remains chilly even in peak summer.
What to Expect:
Snow-capped mountains Minimal tourist crowds A surreal, winter-like landscape
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Why Go: Located at an altitude of over 12,000 feet, Spiti is a cold desert that offers icy winds and bone-chilling temperatures even in June.
What to Expect:
Stark, stunning landscapes Ancient monasteries Snow patches in summer
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Why Go: A pristine town in the Northeast, Tawang is surrounded by snow-covered peaks and often remains cold throughout the year.
What to Expect:
Tawang Monastery Sela Pass (with snow!) Cold winds and high-altitude chill
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
Why Go: A classic Indian winter spot that retains its alpine climate well into summer. Expect temperatures between 10–15°C.
What to Expect:
Gondola rides with snow views Meadows blanketed with wildflowers A touch of lingering winter charm
Lachen & Lachung, Sikkim
Why Go: These twin gems in North Sikkim offer icy rivers, snow in summer, and temperatures that rarely cross 15°C.
What to Expect:
Yumthang Valley Gurudongmar Lake (often partially frozen) Serene, snow-dusted landscapes
Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh
Why Go: Tucked away near the Indo-Tibetan border, Kinnaur sees cool winds and occasional summer snow at higher altitudes.
What to Expect:
Apple orchards Views of the Kinnaur Kailash range Offbeat, peaceful vibes
Auli, Uttarakhand
Why Go: Primarily known as a ski destination, Auli remains refreshingly cool during summer, with snow still lingering in some patches.
What to Expect:
Cable car rides Views of Nanda Devi Pine forests and crisp air
Zuluk, Sikkim
Why Go: This lesser-known village in East Sikkim offers misty mornings, foggy views, and cool temperatures that rival winter.
What to Expect:
Winding roads with snow walls The iconic “Zig-Zag Road” Peaceful homestay experiences
So, if you're craving a break from the blazing summer sun, these winter-like Indian getaways are your perfect escape. From snow-dusted valleys to cool mountain breezes, each destination offers a refreshing retreat that feels worlds away from the heat. Pack your woollens, breathe in the crisp air, and let these cool corners of India help you chill out this summer — both literally and mentally.
Trending Photos