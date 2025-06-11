Advertisement
Planning A Trip To Kerala? Don’t Miss These 10 Incredible Adventure Destinations

Discover the thrill of Kerala with these 10 unforgettable adventure destinations. From misty mountains to roaring waterfalls, each spot promises a unique and exciting day trip experience.

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Kerala

Kerala

Kerala, known as "God’s Own Country," offers more than just tranquil backwaters and lush greenery. It's also a paradise for adventurers looking for quick getaways packed with thrill, culture, and natural beauty. Whether you're a nature lover, adrenaline junkie, or culture explorer, these 10 unforgettable day trips in Kerala promise to elevate your travel experience.

Athirappilly Waterfalls – The Niagara of India

Athirappilly Waterfalls – The Niagara of India

Known for its roaring cascade, Athirappilly Waterfalls is a must-visit for nature lovers. Trek through lush forest paths and feel the mist from the 80-foot waterfall. Wildlife sightings and scenic picnic spots make it a perfect adventure day trip.

Location: Thrissur District Activity Highlights: Nature walks, photography, bird watching

Vagamon – Hill Station Thrills

Vagamon – Hill Station Thrills

If you love cool air and rolling green hills, Vagamon is the place to be. Perfect for paragliding, trekking, and off-road jeep rides, this hill station offers adventure and serenity in equal measure.

Location: Idukki District Activity Highlights: Paragliding, trekking, nature trails

Thekkady – Jungle Safari and Bamboo Rafting

Thekkady – Jungle Safari and Bamboo Rafting

Dive into the wild heart of Kerala with a day trip to Thekkady. Explore the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, enjoy bamboo rafting across Periyar Lake, and keep your eyes peeled for elephants, bison, and rare birds.

Location: Idukki District Activity Highlights: Bamboo rafting, jungle safari, wildlife spotting

Wayanad Caves and Waterfalls

Wayanad Caves and Waterfalls

Adventure and history combine in Wayanad. Trek to Edakkal Caves to see prehistoric rock engravings, then cool off at Meenmutty or Soochipara Waterfalls.

Location: Wayanad District Activity Highlights: Caving, trekking, waterfalls

Munnar – Tea Gardens and Trekking Trails

Munnar – Tea Gardens and Trekking Trails

This popular destination offers more than just scenic beauty. Take a day trip to hike the Anamudi Peak, cycle through tea gardens, or try rock climbing for an active adventure.

Location: Idukki District Activity Highlights: Hiking, tea plantation tours, mountain biking

Alleppey Backwaters – Kayaking Adventure

Alleppey Backwaters – Kayaking Adventure

Skip the houseboat and try something more hands-on: kayaking through the narrow canals of Alleppey. This gives you a closer look at village life and serene backwater views.

Location: Alappuzha District Activity Highlights: Kayaking, local culture, birdwatching

Varkala – Cliffside Adventures and Surfing

Varkala – Cliffside Adventures and Surfing

The coastal town of Varkala is ideal for those who crave sun and surf. Spend your day surfing the Arabian Sea, paragliding off the cliffs, or just soaking in the mineral springs.

Location: Thiruvananthapuram District Activity Highlights: Surfing, cliff jumping, beach yoga

Ponmudi – Misty Mountains and Nature Trails

Ponmudi – Misty Mountains and Nature Trails

A lesser-known hill station, Ponmudi offers a peaceful day away from the crowds. Hike through winding trails and enjoy panoramic views from the hilltop.

Location: Thiruvananthapuram District Activity Highlights: Trekking, birdwatching, scenic drives

Thenmala – India’s First Eco-Tourism Destination

Thenmala – India’s First Eco-Tourism Destination

Adventure meets eco-conscious travel in Thenmala, with activities like mountain biking, river crossing, and nature trails through bio-diverse forests.

Location: Kollam District Activity Highlights: Eco-tourism, zip-lining, biking

Bekal Fort and Beach – History Meets the Sea

Bekal Fort and Beach – History Meets the Sea

Perfect for a lighter adventure day, Bekal blends history and coastal charm. Explore the majestic Bekal Fort, then unwind at the nearby beach or try jet skiing.

Location: Kasaragod District Activity Highlights: Fort exploration, water sports, beach fun

Kerala is not just about peaceful boat rides and Ayurvedic retreats—it's also a treasure trove of adventurous day trips that offer excitement, culture, and unforgettable views. So pack your bags, gear up, and let the spirit of adventure guide you through God’s Own Country.

