Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2907329https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/planning-a-wildlife-safari-visit-these-10-indian-national-parks-before-monsoon-begins-2907329
NewsPhotosPlanning A Wildlife Safari? Visit THESE 10 Indian National Parks Before Monsoon Begins
photoDetails

Planning A Wildlife Safari? Visit THESE 10 Indian National Parks Before Monsoon Begins

Explore India's top 10 national parks before the monsoon season begins. Witness thrilling wildlife sightings, scenic safaris, and nature at its rawest before seasonal closures.

Updated:May 28, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

1/12

As the monsoon season approaches, nature transforms into a lush paradise, making it the perfect time to explore the great outdoors. National parks across the country come alive with vibrant greenery, blooming flowers, and a symphony of wildlife activity. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast, a wildlife lover, or simply someone looking to escape the hustle of city life, visiting these 10 national parks ahead of the monsoons offers a unique experience. Prepare for breathtaking landscapes, refreshing rain showers, and the chance to witness nature at its most beautiful. Let's dive into our top picks for national parks that promise unforgettable adventures this monsoon season.

Follow Us

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

2/12
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

India's first national park is a paradise for tiger lovers and birdwatchers, with its dense forests, riverbanks, and varied terrains providing perfect opportunities for safaris and nature photography. The best time to visit is from March to mid-June. Highlights include sightings of Royal Bengal Tigers, elephants, and gharials, while the Dhikala zone offers excellent chances for overnight stays and optimal wildlife viewing. Additionally, the park is home to over 600 species of birds, making it a haven for ornithologists.

Follow Us

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

3/12
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore offers a dramatic mix of wildlife and historical ruins, with the dry summer landscape from April to early June making it easier to spot animals congregating around waterholes. The park is famous for its tigers that roam among ancient forts, and it is also home to sloth bears, hyenas, and leopards, making it an ideal destination for photographers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Follow Us

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

4/12
Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh, a wildlife lover's dream, boasts one of the highest tiger densities in India, with frequent tiger sightings from March to May. The park's mystical charm is further enhanced by ancient caves and the ruins of Bandhavgarh Fort, while a rich bird and butterfly population adds to its diverse wildlife.

Follow Us

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

5/12
Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Known for its expansive meadows and sal forests, Kanha is the sole habitat for the endangered hard-ground barasingha. The best time to visit is from March to June, where highlights include sightings of tigers, leopards, and barasinghas during scenic jungle safaris. This park is also notable as the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling’s "The Jungle Book."

Follow Us

Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra

6/12
Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra

Pench is a lesser-known gem, featuring teak forests and flowing rivers that create an ideal setting for peaceful yet exciting safaris. The best time to visit is from February to May, where highlights include sightings of tigers, leopards, and wild dogs amidst beautiful river landscapes and hilly terrain, making it a true birdwatching paradise.

Follow Us

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

7/12
Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

Tadoba is renowned for regular tiger sightings, particularly from March to May, as the big cats often lounge near waterholes in the dry forest landscape. During this period, visitors have a high chance of spotting tigers, and can also enjoy the benefit of fewer tourist crowds. The park is additionally home to sloth bears and wild boars.

Follow Us

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

8/12
Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Before the Brahmaputra floods the region, from February to early May, Kaziranga stands as the premier destination for spotting one-horned rhinoceroses in their natural habitat. This UNESCO World Heritage Site offers both elephant and jeep safaris, allowing visitors to witness not only rhinos but also elephants and wild buffaloes.

Follow Us

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

9/12
Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, is home to unique swimming tigers and estuarine crocodiles. The best time to explore this mysterious UNESCO World Heritage Site is from November to May, before the monsoon season makes boat safaris risky. During this period, visitors can enjoy a unique boat safari experience and spot Royal Bengal Tigers, crocodiles, and mudskippers.

Follow Us

Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

10/12
Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Satpura is known for offering a more intimate and less commercialized wildlife experience, with unique walking safaris and canoe rides. The best time to visit is from March to June, allowing visitors to enjoy highlights such as sightings of sloth bears, leopards, and Indian bison, along with rare walking safaris. The park also boasts the scenic Denwa River and intriguing rock shelters.

Follow Us

Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka

11/12
Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka

Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Nagarhole is characterized by its dense forests and streams, making it one of India's best leopard habitats. The ideal time to visit is from April to early June, when highlights include sightings of elephants, leopards, and wild dogs, along with boat safaris on the Kabini River amidst a lush landscape supported by excellent safari infrastructure.

Follow Us

12/12

Visiting national parks during the monsoon not only allows you to witness nature's splendor but also provides a chance to connect with the environment in a fresh and invigorating way. While the rain may bring challenges, it also enhances the beauty of these parks, making them more vibrant and alive. From the serene landscapes to the diverse wildlife, each park offers a unique experience that is worth exploring. So pack your bags, embrace the monsoon magic, and embark on an unforgettable journey to these stunning natural reserves. Remember to check weather conditions and park guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.

Follow Us
wildlife safarisummer getawayExplore IndiaPre Monsoon TravelIndian wildlife
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
Monsoon travel South India
Best Places To Visit In Monsoon In South India: 10 Enchanting Escapes For Rain Lovers
camera icon7
title
IPL
Ayush Mhatre To Dewald Brevis: 7 Replacement Players Who Might Be Retained By CSK, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS After IPL 2025 Season - Check In Pics
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Petrol Pump: How To Identify If Petrol Is Pure Or Not - What A Simple TRICK This Is!
camera icon10
title
KKR
16.72 Lakh Per Run To 6.5 Crore Per Wicket: KKR’s Most Expensive IPL 2025 Signings Deliver Shocking Performances - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Whatsapp
WhatsApp Image Scam Alert! How Hackers Are Siphoning Off Lakhs Of Rupees From Your Account
NEWS ON ONE CLICK