Planning An Adventure Trip? Discover 8 Epic Destinations For Thrill Seekers In India

Rishikesh, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas along the Ganges River, is a haven for thrill-seekers. It's best known for white-water rafting, with Grade III and IV rapids that challenge even experienced rafters. The city also offers bungee jumping, zip-lining, and cliff jumping. For a more spiritual adrenaline rush, try yoga on the riverbanks or trek to nearby waterfalls like Neer Garh.