Planning An International Vacation In 2026? These Popular Destinations Are About To Get Pricier For Tourists

Thailand: ₹700 Entry Fee for Tourists

Thailand will begin collecting a 300-baht (approximately ₹700) entry fee from all foreign visitors starting February 2026. Known locally as “Kha Yeap Pan Din,” the amount will be charged on all arrivals—by air, land, or sea. Of this, 70 baht (₹165) will go toward travel insurance, while the rest will support infrastructure and emergency services. Airlines and border officials will collect the fee, though exemptions may apply for frequent travelers and work-visa holders.