Planning Friendship Day 2025: Here Are The Best Weekend Getaways With Friends From Delhi/NCR
Planning something special for Friendship Day 2025? Escape the city and create unforgettable memories with your friends by exploring the best weekend getaways from Delhi/NCR. Whether you're into adventure, nature, or just peaceful vibes, these destinations offer the perfect backdrop for bonding. Make this Friendship Day about real experiences, laughter, and scenic escapes.
Friendship Day 2025
Friendship Day is not just about social media stories or exchanging messages—it’s about spending real quality time together. What better way to celebrate than escaping the daily hustle and heading out on a weekend getaway with your friends?
For those living in Delhi/NCR, there are numerous scenic, adventurous, and peaceful destinations just a few hours away. Whether you prefer mountains, riversides, heritage sites, or quirky stays, there’s something for every squad.
Rishikesh – Adventure and Spiritual Vibes
Just 5–6 hours from Delhi, Rishikesh is perfect for a mix of thrill and tranquility. Try river rafting, bungee jumping, or simply chill by the Ganga ghats. You can also book a riverside camp or yoga retreat for a peaceful bonding experience with your friends.
Lansdowne – Quiet Hills and Colonial Charm
For groups seeking peace and nature, Lansdowne is a lesser-known hill station about 6 hours from Delhi. Surrounded by pine forests and colonial-era churches, it's ideal for cozy bonfires, heart-to-heart talks, and photo walks.
Neemrana – Heritage with a Royal Touch
Just 2 hours away, Neemrana Fort Palace is a majestic blend of luxury and history. Spend a day exploring its heritage charm or stay overnight to enjoy the pool, spa, and zip-lining activities. A perfect spot for stylish group photos and a royal celebration!
Damdama Lake – Nature & Fun in the Backyard
Located in Gurgaon, Damdama Lake is ideal for one-day getaways. Enjoy activities like boating, rock climbing, and team games at nearby resorts. It’s great for budget-friendly plans and quick reunions without long travel.
Bir Billing – For the Adventure-Loving Gang
If your group is up for adventure, head to Bir Billing—India’s paragliding capital—around 8 hours from Delhi. Fly through the skies, explore monasteries, and stay in boho hostels. It’s a unique way to feel free and alive with your closest friends.
Alwar & Sariska – Wildlife and Fort Explorations
For the history buffs and wildlife lovers, Alwar and the nearby Sariska Tiger Reserve offer an exciting getaway. Visit Bhangarh Fort for ghost stories, spot wildlife at Sariska, and relax in heritage havelis turned into resorts.
Bhimtal or Naukuchiatal – Quieter Alternative to Nainital
Skip the crowds and head to Bhimtal or Naukuchiatal in Uttarakhand. These lakeside destinations are great for boating, lakeside picnics, and peaceful café-hopping—ideal for intimate celebrations with close-knit friend groups.
Friendship Day 2025 deserves more than just a story tag. Plan that long-awaited trip, relive old memories, and create new ones in these refreshing weekend getaways near Delhi/NCR. Whether you’re thrill-seekers, peace-lovers, or culture enthusiasts—there’s a perfect trip waiting for your gang.
