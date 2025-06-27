Planning Kedarnath In The Rainy Season? 8 Do's And Don'ts For Surviving The Trek This Monsoon
1.Do: Check Weather Forecast Daily:
Do: Check Weather Forecast Daily: Before you begin the Kedarnath trek, always check the weather updates. And remember the monsoon in Uttarakhand can be unpredictable, with sudden landslides and roadblocks. So, stay informed to avoid getting stuck or caught in unsafe conditions.
2. Don't: Travel Without Proper Rain Gear:
Don't: Travel Without Proper Rain Gear: The rains during the monsoon in Kedarnath are intense. So carry rain essentials like a high-quality waterproof jacket, poncho, and a rain cover for your backpack. Prefer not to wear cotton clothes as they soak water quickly and take time to dry.
3. Do: Wear the Right Footwear:
Do: Wear the Right Footwear: The Kedarnath trak during the rain is slippery and also becomes risky, so always invest in sturdy trekking shoes with good grip and ankle support. And going for non-slip soles that can help prevent accidents or injuries.
4. Don't: Ignore Health Precautions:
Don't: Ignore Health Precautions: During any trek carry a basic medical kit with essential medicines and specially medicines for altitude sickness, cold, and fever. Also, stay hydrated and avoid pushing your limits, as monsoon trekking can be more physically exhausting.
5. Do: Start Early in the Day:
Do: Start Early in the Day: If you want to do a trek without risk, always start early in the morning to avoid heavy afternoon showers and ensure you reach your stop before dark. Keep in mind, most landslides and flash floods occur in the afternoon due to accumulated rain.
6. Don't: Litter or Disrespect Nature:
Don't: Litter or Disrespect Nature: Never throw plastics or food wrappers along the trail. Remember, the region is ecologically sensitive, and monsoon water can carry waste into sacred rivers which can harm both nature and pilgrims.
7. Do: Keep Emergency Contacts Handy:
Do: Keep Emergency Contacts Handy: Mobile numbers are sometimes unreliable during the rain and storms in higher altitude, so keep numbers of local authorities, helicopter rescue services, and your hotel staff saved in your phone and written on paper.
8. Don't: Take Unmarked or Unsafe Routes:
Don't: Take Unmarked or Unsafe Routes: Always follow the official paths and avoid shortcuts as they can be risky, especially during the monsoon when the water levels rise and trails erode.Listen to local guides and follow safety instructions strictly for your own safety.
