PM Modi says skip foreign trips: 5 luxury Indian destinations that feel like Switzerland, Maldives, Venice, and more
At a recent speech in Hyderabad, PM Modi urged citizens of India to avoid unnecessary foreign travel and explore the beauty of their own country to curb foreign currency outflow. He encouraged people to spend more time exploring beautiful places within the country. Plus point? You don't even need a passport and visa. These Indian destinations rival those abroad and might even surprise you with how affordable they are!
International vibes in India
From serene, snow-capped mountains, to beautiful beaches, to peaceful deserts, to the mangroves teeming with life, India already has all the diverse regions. Many of these places can make you feel like you have travelled to another country. Also, India's domestic travel landscape has drastically evolved over the years. There are top-notch facilities and connectivity in tourist attractions all over the country. You don't even need to worry about expensive tickets, visa appointments, currenty exchange, or long flights. All you need is a few hours of travel within India. If you have been dreaming of an international holiday then look no further.
Alleppey
Alleppey for the classic Venice vibes
Alleppey provides the best of both beaches and iconic Kerela backwaters. The beaches are super clean and popular for glorious sunset views. The Alleppey Beach is the main tourist attraction and is picturesque beyond words. The pier makes for an amazing selfie point. Travel for 10 kms from Alleppey and you will reach the Marari beach in Mararikulam. It is a white-sand beach and locals say it is good for surfing.
Gulmarg & Auli
Gulmarg & Auli for Switzerland vibes
Gulmarg and Auli are dubbed as the Switzerland of India for a reason. Imagine snowfall, snow laden trees, snow capped mountains, cozy cottages, and hot cocoa. Both these destinations offer Instagram-worthy views. In summers, the entire landscape transitions to lush greenery. Think green meadows, little streams, colourful flowers, and birds all around. Gulmarg and Auli have the same crisp mountain air and peaceful beauty that just makes you slow down and take it all in.
Puducherry
Puducherry for a French holiday vibe
If you have dreamt to explore the pretty streets of France while stopping for fresh croissants and coffee, then you should definitely visit Puducherry. The architecture in the French Quarter looks straight out of Europe and has a peaceful charm about it. You can walk around the beach, enjoy slow living and have your meals outdoors.
Andaman & Nicobar
Andaman & Nicobar For Maldives vibes
Andaman & Nicobar islands are the perfect destinations for people who want to enjoy the vibe of a luxury island vacation. Imagine blue waters, colourful tropical fishes, white beaches, and stunning sunsets. The water here is so clear that it looks straight out of movies. Radhanagar Beach has soft white sand. Here you can enjoy scuba diving, snorkelling, and even see the coral reefs teeming with aquatic life. You can just sit by the shore and experience the beauty of the islands.
Jodhpur
Jodhpur Feels Like Walking Through Morocco
If you have seen Morocco's colourful markets and dreamy old citiesin movies then you will definitely love Jodhpur. It has an almost similar setting. The busy bazaars, narrow streets, bright textiles, and the smell of spice will take you back to an old world. Also called Rajasthan's 'Blue City,' Jodhpur's main attractions are the Mehrangarh Fort, the white marble Jaswant Thada cenotaph, and the luxurious Umaid Bhawan Palace.
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