PM Modi says skip foreign trips: 5 luxury Indian destinations that feel like Switzerland, Maldives, Venice, and more

1 / 6

From serene, snow-capped mountains, to beautiful beaches, to peaceful deserts, to the mangroves teeming with life, India already has all the diverse regions. Many of these places can make you feel like you have travelled to another country. Also, India's domestic travel landscape has drastically evolved over the years. There are top-notch facilities and connectivity in tourist attractions all over the country. You don't even need to worry about expensive tickets, visa appointments, currenty exchange, or long flights. All you need is a few hours of travel within India. If you have been dreaming of an international holiday then look no further.