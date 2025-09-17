PM Narendra Modi Birthday Special: From Fruit-Only Navratri Diet To Drinking Hot Water - Extreme Fasting Lifestyle That Keeps Him Energised

Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75, has followed strict fasting practices for over 50 years, making it a cornerstone of his lifestyle. From eating just one meal a day during Chaturmas to consuming only fruits in Navratri, his fasting discipline is both spiritual and scientific. His daily habit of drinking hot water and controlled diet reflect how fasting fuels his energy, focus, and fitness. Read On.

Updated:Sep 17, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
A Leader Who Inspires Beyond Politics

A Leader Who Inspires Beyond Politics

PM Narendra Modi, who celebrates his 75th birthday today, is admired not only for his leadership but also for his incredible commitment to health and wellness. Despite leading one of the world’s largest democracies, Modi finds time to prioritize his physical and mental fitness. His lifestyle choices—from fasting to meditation—offer lessons in balance and discipline.

 

The Power of Fasting in PM Modi’s Life

For over 50 years, fasting has been a constant in PM Modi’s routine. He doesn’t view fasting as merely a religious tradition but as a tool for physical, mental, and spiritual balance. According to him, fasting sharpens the senses, clears the mind, and enhances awareness. He often says that fasting never slows him down; instead, it makes him more focused and productive.

Chaturmas: The Four-Month Fast

PM Modi follows the ancient tradition of Chaturmas, which lasts from mid-June to after Diwali. During this period, he restricts himself to just one meal a day. This practice, rooted in Ayurveda, aligns with the belief that digestion slows during the monsoon season, making light eating beneficial. Remarkably, he continues to handle his intense work schedule while following this strict practice.

Navratri Fasts: Hot Water and Fruits Only

During Sharad Navratri, PM Modi fasts completely, drinking only hot water for nine days. In Chaitra Navratri, his diet is even more unusual—he consumes just one fruit type for the entire nine days. For instance, if he chooses papaya, he will eat only papaya throughout the fasting period. These practices underline his discipline and deep-rooted belief in fasting as a holistic lifestyle.

Why Hot Water Is His Go-To Drink

Hot water is more than just a beverage for PM Modi—it’s a health ritual. Drinking warm water improves digestion, supports detoxification, boosts metabolism, and even helps in weight management. Studies show it can increase metabolic rate by up to 30%. PM Modi sips it regularly throughout the day, especially during fasting, making it a vital part of his routine.

One Meal a Day: The OMAD Lifestyle

PM Modi’s fasting overlaps with what health experts now call OMAD (One Meal A Day). This style of intermittent fasting helps create a calorie deficit, leading to weight management, improved blood sugar control, and reduced inflammation. While many people adopt OMAD for weight loss, PM Modi has embraced it as a disciplined way of life for decades.

Sleep Discipline: Just 3.5 Hours a Night

Despite his demanding schedule, Modi sleeps only 3 to 3.5 hours a night. His day begins as early as 4 a.m. and stretches until midnight. While health experts recommend longer sleep cycles, Modi credits yoga, meditation, and a disciplined lifestyle for keeping him energized and mentally sharp despite such limited rest.

Yoga and Meditation: His Daily Anchors

Yoga, surya namaskar, and meditation are cornerstones of Modi’s fitness. These practices keep him grounded, improve flexibility, and help him handle stress effectively. He often emphasizes how yoga not only strengthens the body but also calms the mind—a message he has taken to the global stage through International Yoga Day.

 

A Simple, Nourishing Diet

PM Modi’s diet reflects simplicity and balance. He enjoys traditional Indian foods like khichdi, kadhi, and upma, avoiding processed or overly rich meals. Ginger tea is his morning staple, and his meals are typically light and nourishing. This minimalist approach ensures his body gets the right nutrition without overindulgence.

Lessons From PM Modi’s Lifestyle

PM Modi’s approach to wellness highlights that good health doesn’t require luxury gyms or expensive diets. His philosophy is clear: discipline, balance, and consistency are the true secrets to staying fit. On his 75th birthday, his example reminds us all that health is about mindful choices, not shortcuts.

Prime Minister fitness

Takeaways:

1. Discipline over comfort: Modi’s lifestyle proves that consistency in habits matters more than convenience.

2. Fasting as a tool: From OMAD to Navratri fasts, fasting is his secret to inner balance and physical strength.

3. Simple living, high energy: Minimalist food choices, hot water, yoga, and meditation keep him energized despite a grueling schedule.

 

Pic Credits: ANI 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

 

